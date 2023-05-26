Reviews | The Bad, Weak, and Ugly of US Debt





The prospect of the US government defaulting on its payments because Republicans refuse to raise the debt ceiling is now real and imminent. In fact, bonds issued by some companies are yielding less than Treasuries, indicating that investors now view, say, Microsoft as a more reliable debtor than the federal government.

As disaster looms, it’s important to keep in mind that Republicans are the bad guys here: they’re the ones doing the extortion.

The reason I say this is that progressives feel a lot of rage against the Biden administration for refusing to take action to avert this crisis. And at least some people in or near the administration seem more determined to reject the proposed solutions to get out of the trap than to solve the problem. There’s a definite Stockholm Syndrome vibe, in which the hostages seem angrier at their would-be rescuers than they are at their captors.

So I hope the administration will consider what I say now as an attempt to be helpful.

There are at least three ways the administration could, in principle, circumvent the debt ceiling. The objections to these options claim to be technocratic or legal, or both, but when you dig a little deeper, you realize that they really are political.

The first possible strategy is to simply ignore the debt limit, declaring it unconstitutional. The 14th Amendment, which states that the validity of US debt should not be questioned, has received a lot of attention. But more broadly, the debt ceiling impasse has put the administration in a position where it must violate certain laws, either the laws that specify federal spending or the law limiting public borrowing. In such a position, the president must choose which laws to obey; why should the debt ceiling be a priority?

I am not a lawyer, but I do not find the arguments against the constitutional option convincing. Some said the default wouldn’t violate the 14th Amendment, because the debt would still be valid, we just wouldn’t honor it. It was also argued that the merits of the case were largely irrelevant due to the Supreme Court’s partisanship. So it’s not really a question of law, it’s a question of policy.

A second strategy would be to exploit a particular legal provision that allows the Treasury to mint platinum coins of any denomination. These coins could be deposited with the Federal Reserve, and the government could then withdraw money from its account to continue paying its bills.

Contrary to what some people have claimed this would not be inflationary, the Fed could offset any effect on the money supply by selling some of its huge portfolio of US bonds. And because selling those bonds would reduce the profits the Fed pays out to the Treasury, it would have the same tax impact as direct bond sales. Essentially, it would be normal to borrow through a back door.

A third option would be to issue perpetual bonds which pay interest forever but no principal, and therefore have no face value. Since the cap is set in terms of the face value of US debt, not its fluctuating market value, it’s hard to see how the cap can apply. It’s not a radical idea, it has a long history, particularly in Britain, but has also been used in the United States.

Basically, all of these options are completely innocuous from an economic point of view, constituting nothing more than workarounds that would allow the government to continue spending duly authorized by Congress.

The arguments against these options all boil down to political guesswork. Perhaps a partisan Supreme Court will reject the constitutional option. Maybe he will find a way to reject the seemingly plain language authorizing the coin, or the Fed will refuse to accept the coin if it is minted. Maybe the Supremes will come up with a new definition of debt limit (hard to see, but who knows) that excludes perpetual bonds. Or perhaps the Biden administration will be punished by voters if it is seen or portrayed by the media as doing something unorthodox and underhanded.

But these are just guesses. And remember, the Biden administrations’ political judgment on the debt limit has been disastrously wrong every step of the way. Officials reportedly thought that by rejecting any workaround, they would bring in centrists and business groups and force Republicans to raise the cap. It didn’t happen. They ignored warnings that insisting there were no options would only embolden GOP extremists; it made.

My guess is that if the going gets tough, even a partisan Supreme Court won’t be willing to burn the global economy or order President Biden to break the law by ignoring existing spending legislation. Yes, it’s a risky bet and unorthodox stocks could still make markets jittery. But there are no risk-free options at this point.

Realistically, given the administration’s stubbornness thus far, I don’t expect them to take any of these steps until the debt ceiling has actually been breached. and that the crisis is upon us. But I hope someone in the Treasury is quietly preparing to do whatever it takes. Otherwise, God help us all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/25/opinion/debt-us-biden.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos