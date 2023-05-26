Road and airport congestion expected over UK public holiday weekend in late May | road transport





Industry estimates suggest that the start of May’s semi-annual leave for many schools will result in congested roads and the most flights from the UK since before the pandemic.

Around 19m of recreational vehicle travel is expected on British roads over the next four days, with more than 3,000 planes set to take off on Friday.

RAC is gearing up for its busiest late-May holiday weekend since 2019, with traffic peaking on Friday afternoon when leisure travel and commutes overlap.

Sunny weather is expected for a three-day weekend across the UK, which coincides with the start of the semi-annual break for most schools in England and Wales, potentially bringing more people to the coast and countryside.

According to analyst Inrix, there will be significant delays to the M25, Somerset’s M5 and Cheshire’s M6.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said: 2019.

He added: The Met Office now expects this to be a busy period on major roads, predicting mostly stable weather with above-average temperatures.

Passengers flying British Airways from Heathrow on Thursday and Friday faced significant disruption after more than 150 flights were canceled due to technical problems.

An airline spokesperson said on Friday: While most flights continue today, some short-haul flights from Heathrow have been canceled due to the cascading effect of the technical problems experienced yesterday.

We apologized to customers whose flights were affected and gave them the option to rebook on an alternative flight with us or another airline or request a refund.

Unusually, rail passengers go through the holiday weekend without any planned disruptions. With very little major engineering work, most UK rail services will operate normally.

However, a series of rail strikes are scheduled for the second half of the school holiday week. On May 31st and June 3rd, Aslev’s drivers quit, and on June 2nd, train crews from the RMT union go on strike. Most services across the UK are likely to be disrupted when drivers leave, with major disruptions during RMT operations.

Heathrow Airport, meanwhile, has vowed that passengers will not be disrupted by the three-day strike, which began on Thursday, as holiday departures peak on Friday.

CEO John Holland-Kaye said passengers shouldn’t worry about Unite’s strike action during the semiannual break.

The strike also affected visitors to Britain for King Charles’ coronation earlier this month and is the result of a dispute over pay increases for security staff.

More than 3,000 planes are set to take off from UK airports on Friday, the highest daily since December 2019, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

There are about 6% more flights over the holiday weekend than a year ago, potentially carrying more than 2 million passengers Friday through Monday.

Dublin, Amsterdam, Palma, Malaga and Alicante are the most popular international destinations.

