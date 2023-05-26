Russian-Ukrainian War Breaking News: Dnipro Hospital and Veterinary Clinic Hit Putin’s Army with Missile Strikes





G7 Summit: Zelensky and Fumio Kishida lay flowers at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday a Russian missile attack on a hospital in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least one person and wounded 15 others.

Ukraine’s president denounced it as a crime against humanity, as Ukraine’s Defense Ministry called it a serious war crime under the Geneva Conventions, which stipulate how soldiers and civilians should be treated in war.

Photos released show a ruined building with smoke billowing out and rescue workers watching. Most of the upper floors of what appeared to be a three-story building were badly damaged, and there were also cars parked nearby.

Another (Russian) missile attack, another crime against humanity, Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Buildings of a psychological clinic and veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed. So far, one person has died and 15 others have been injured.

Russia has denied repeated accusations that its soldiers have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said earlier Friday that air defenses had shot down 10 missiles and more than 20 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks on the capital Kyiv, the Dnipro and the eastern provinces.

Reuters could not confirm the report.

Russia, which launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago, did not immediately comment on the reported airstrikes, but said Ukraine struck two areas in southern Russia with rockets and drones.

(via Reuters)

1685119858Putin: Russia is open to dialogue on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a phone call with Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva that Russia is open to talks about Ukraine, the Kremlin said Friday.

Lula previously tweeted that she reiterated Brazil’s willingness to talk to both sides of the war in Ukraine.

1685117458Brazilian Lula says he spoke to Putin about war

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and said he reaffirmed his willingness to establish peace talks with both sides of the war in Ukraine.

Lula tweeted that he thanked President Putin for inviting him to an economic forum in St. Petersburg, but had to decline as he was currently unable to visit Russia.

I reiterated Brazil’s willingness to engage with both sides of the conflict to seek peace with India, Indonesia and China, the leftist leader added.

Lula set himself up as a peacemaker to end the war that began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. His proposal, based on Brazil’s tradition of non-intervention and neutrality, calls for a group of countries not participating in the war to intervene. Both Russia and Ukraine are in talks.

1685115958Netherlands seriously considering sending F-16s to Ukraine

The Netherlands is seriously considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but has not yet made a final decision, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday.

Earlier this week, Holland said it wants to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s as soon as possible.

Asked if the Netherlands would send fighter jets to Ukraine, Rutte said at a press conference that a final decision had not been made, but that if they did start training, it was clearly under serious consideration.

A decision about sending the F-16 would depend on U.S. approval, Rutte said. He added that the Netherlands would potentially deliver the fighter as it is currently phasing out the F-16.

According to figures from the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the Netherlands currently has 24 F-16s that will be phased out of service by mid-2024. Another 18 jets are currently available for sale, of which 12 have been provisionally sold.

Last Friday, US President Joe Biden approved a training program for Ukrainian pilots in F-16s, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured Biden that the F-16s would not be used to cross Russian territory.

The West has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine wants to help defeat Russia but does not want to spark a direct confrontation between the US-backed NATO military alliance and Russia.

1685113992Poland says it will close its borders to cargo vehicles from Belarus and Russia.

Poland will close its eastern borders to cargo vehicles registered with Belarus and Russia until further notice, according to draft regulations released by the Interior Ministry on Friday.

The move comes after a Belarusian court upheld an earlier decision to sentence a Polish journalist to eight years in prison, raising tensions between the two countries, which were heightened in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The legitimacy of the regulations required a decision to ensure public safety.

The border rules did not mention the case of imprisoned journalist Andrzej Poczobut, but Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Twitter that hundreds of Belarusian officials would be added to a sanctions list as a result of a verdict he called harsh.

Poland had previously closed some borders with Belarus following Poczobut’s imprisonment and the expulsion of Polish diplomats by Minsk.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Belarus has previously accused Warsaw of causing long delays and failing to implement bilateral agreements, calling Poland’s decision to close border crossings unreasonable and dangerous.

Poland has been an important refuge for opponents of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Warsaw has become one of Kiev’s strongest supporters after Russia, Belarus’ main ally, invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Poland also accuses Belarus of artificially creating a migrant crisis at its borders by trying to push people from the Middle East and Africa over the border by plane.

Although the number of migrants crossing the border is below the peak of the crisis in 2021, Polish border guards report dozens of illegal entry attempts every day.

1685111469Lavrov, Chinese envoy Li discusses peace prospects in Ukraine, Russia says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese special envoy Li Hui met in Moscow on Friday to discuss prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lee is touring European capitals, including Kiev.

At a meeting with EU officials in Brussels on Thursday, Premier Li said China has always maintained an objective and legitimate stance on the Ukraine issue and vigorously pursued peace talks.

(EPA)

1685109648Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic killed two people and wounded 30 others, Kyiv said.

A Russian missile hit a hospital in eastern Ukraine’s Dnipro on Friday, killing two people and wounding 30 others in an attack that President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized as a crime against humanity.

The video shows a ruined building with smoke billowing out and rescuers watching. Most of the upper floors of what appeared to be a three-story building were in a state of severe damage. A covered body was lying on a nearby road.

Another (Russian) missile attack, another crime against humanity, Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Psychological hospitals and veterinary hospitals have been hit hard, he added, adding that “only an evil state can fight against hospitals.” There can be no military purpose here. Pure Russian terrorism.

Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said a 69-year-old man died as he passed the hospital and the body of another man was pulled from the wreckage.

He said 30 people were injured, including two children, and that three people believed to be in the building have yet to be reached.

Ukraine’s defense ministry called the attack a serious war crime under the Geneva Conventions, which govern how soldiers and civilians are to be treated in war.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said it carried out a night attack on an ammunition depot in Ukraine.

The strike’s objective was achieved. All designated facilities were hit, RIA news agency said.

Moscow has bombed cities across Ukraine since it invaded the country 15 months ago, but it has dismissed claims that its soldiers committed war crimes and denied that they deliberately targeted civilians.

(EPA)

1685107510Which companies will leave Russia and which ones will remain? Look here

More than 500 companies have ceased operations in Russia and a similar number have withdrawn completely.

A further 151 are downsizing, 175 are buying time, and 230 are digging, according to a database maintained by Yale University. Chinese companies stand out in the last category.

Here are some of the Western companies that have chosen to stay or leave Russia.

1685106010Swedish Foreign Minister says ambition is to join NATO by July.

Sweden still hopes to remain a member of NATO by the time of the alliance summit in Vilnius in July, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bilstrom said on Friday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year convinced Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held policy of military non-alignment and pursue the security of NATO’s collective defense commitments.

Finland joined NATO last month, but Sweden’s accession was held back by opposition from Turkey and Hungary.

There will be no plan B or anything like that. Plan B is Plan A. It is a full member of NATO and that will work for me and the government all the way to Vilnius, he told reporters.

Turks conducted Sunday’s second round of a tight presidential election with incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan leading the way in the first round.

Billstrom said he hopes the Turkish parliament will begin the ratification process after the dust settles.

Billstrom said it was time for Turkey to start the ratification process and keep its part of the deal.

Sweden and Finland signed a tripartite agreement in Madrid last June to address Turkey’s security issues.

But Ankara continued to drag its feet against Sweden, saying Stockholm was harboring members of an armed group it considered terrorists.

Hungary also opposed Sweden’s application, citing dissatisfaction with Sweden’s criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s record on democracy and rule of law.

Billstrom said it was unclear what objections Budapest had to Sweden’s membership.

Hungary supported Sweden’s unconditional invitee status at the summit last year in Madrid, he said. It is our firm belief that ratification should begin.

1685104210 Watch: Zelensky receives a standing ovation after addressing Johns Hopkins University graduates.

Zelensky receives standing ovation after Johns Hopkins graduate speech

