The Downing Street car crash is not being treated as ‘terrorism-related’, British police say.





LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) – A man was arrested Thursday after his car crashed into the main gate of Downing Street, the office and residence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “related to terrorism”

BBC television footage showed the vehicle crossing the road towards Downing Street and approaching the gate at low speed. The front door appeared to be intact.

An unnamed witness said the driver was a white male believed to be in his 50s.

“A small control line remains outside Downing Street after a vehicle crashed into a gate this afternoon,” London Police said in a statement.

“The case is being handled by local police in Westminster and is not currently being treated as related to terrorism.”

[1/6] Police officers work at the scene of a car crash into the main gate of Downing Street in London, England, on May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police said earlier that armed officers arrested a man at the scene on charges of criminal damage and dangerous driving. An investigation is ongoing and there have been no reports of injuries.

A Reuters eyewitness said there was a small vehicle outside the gate and the doors and trunk were open.

Sunak’s office declined to comment.

Police were inspecting the car as the workers milled a short distance.

The current terrorism threat level in the UK is considered “substantial” as probable.

Simon Parry, 44, who witnessed the incident while protesting across Downing Street, said: “A lot of the kids ran away and the police started shooting at people inside.”

Reported by Andrew MacAskill, Sachin Ravikumar, and Kylie MacLellan, written by William James; Kate Horton, Nick McPhee, Alexandra Edited by Hudson

