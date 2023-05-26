UK gilt prices plummet again as inflation fears spread through markets





LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) – British bond prices tumbled again on Thursday as high inflation raised investor expectations that the Bank of England would continue raising rates. 20 years later.

Gilt yields, which move inversely to price, were up about 11-17 bps in the last day over the expiry range and made a similar surge on Wednesday as the market reeled in stronger-than-expected inflation data.

The move signals a sharp tightening of financial conditions in the UK and is likely to worry BoE officials as bond yields approach levels seen during the “mini-budget” turmoil in financial markets in September and October.

The two-year gilt yield, which is particularly sensitive to BoE rate expectations, rose 18 bps on Thursday to 4.55%, its highest level since Sept. 29.

So far this week, two-year yields are up about 60 basis points. Excluding the mini-budget announcement in the week where yields jumped 89 basis points, it would be the largest increase since similar moves during the 2008-2009 market crisis.

Craig Inches, head of rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management, said the rapid price swings had “certainly caused some pain” for investors who held off buying at the liability-focused investment fund (LDI) that serves pension funds.

“But despite all of this, the movement has been orderly and the market is still functioning despite the yield movement,” he said.

unstable outlook

Legal & General Investment Management, Britain’s biggest asset manager, is avoiding a strategic position on Gilt because of the uncertain outlook, its chief investment officer said Thursday.

Sonja Laud told reporters: “The inflation data we got from the UK yesterday will put a lot of pressure on the Bank of England to get this balancing act right,” adding that gold is more volatile than US bonds.

Swap rates, a key determinant of mortgage borrowing costs, also soared this week, the most since 1989 outside of the budget period.

The Nationwide Building Society, one of Britain’s biggest mortgage lenders, said on Friday it would raise interest rates on many new mortgages by 0.45 percentage points and some smaller lenders would withdraw their products.

Financial markets priced in when the BoE raised bank rates (currently 4.5%) from a 50% chance on Wednesday to 5.5% by November.

The gap between 10-year UK and German government bond yields widened more than 183 basis points this week. Excluding the sub-budget period, this difference represents the largest since the BoE became operationally independent from government in 1997.

The continued narrowing of spreads since 1997 has been regarded as a major achievement by UK economic policy makers.

The 10-year gilt yield itself stood at 4.379% on Thursday, down about 15 basis points on the day to 4.37% after hitting its highest level since mid-October.

Bond strategists at NatWest, a leading dealer in British government bonds, have now said they expect 10-year gilt yields to reach 4.6%. Saxo Bank said it believes the 10-year gilt yield could break the key resistance level of 4.59%.

Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and David Milliken; Edited by William Schomberg, Alexander Smith, and Paul Simao

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-gilts-slide-again-inflation-fear-spreads-through-market-2023-05-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos