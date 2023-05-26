US cities to pay record $80 million to people injured in 2020 racial justice protests | American News





Cities across the United States have agreed to pay a total of more than $80 million in settlements to protesters injured by police during the 2020 racial justice protests, a figure experts say is unprecedented and will rise further. as many lawsuits are still pending.

The brutal killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020 sparked the largest national protests since the civil rights era, as more than 26 million people gathered to protest against racism and police brutality .

But, three years later, at least 19 U.S. cities will pay more than $80 million in total to protesters who suffered a variety of injuries from law enforcement actions, ranging from tear gas to projectiles, and have filed dozens of civil lawsuits.

Police pepper spray Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle, Washington on July 25, 2020. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP

Justin Hansford, a professor at Howard University School of Law and executive director of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center, called the total number of settlements unprecedented.

I have never seen a wave of police brutality settlements like this in American history, he said.

Thousands were traumatized, some were permanently injured and successfully sued.

You don’t recover from something like that. It’s not something you do, said Linda Tirado, who was partially blinded after being pulled over by police while covering the protests that engulfed Minneapolis as a reporter.

Anthony Evans was shot in the jaw in Austin by police using so-called less than lethal ammunition during a Black Lives Matter protest in the Texas capital in 2020.

We were never, like, swearing or yelling at them or anything. Everything was just peaceful, Evans said.

Carol Sobel, a civil rights attorney in Southern California, said ongoing litigation in the United States, which can take years to resolve, is expected to further increase total national payments.

As I see it now, when all of these deals close, it will likely be a record, total amount paid across the country, Sobel said, along with a record number of settlements.

It is a consequence of the fact that the outrage over the murder of George Floyd was national and was portrayed nationally in a way that has never happened before, she said.

A protester reacts after being hit with police pepper spray as his group of protesters are detained in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 31, 2020. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP

Other cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Oakland, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Portland, Oregon, are among at least 19 to have agreed to settlements so far and many more are being sued from coast to coast, including San Jose and Washington DC.

There are a lot of cases going on, said Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, executive director of the Center for Protest Law and Litigation. I think it’s reasonable to expect the numbers to dwarf past numbers, she said.

Verheyden-Hilliard noted that mass settlements were paid for police brutality suffered during the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011 and 2012 and for police excessive use of force during anti-globalization protests in the early 1990s. 2000. Then came 2020.

We had millions of people taking to the streets to protest racist police brutality. And town after town and town after town, law enforcement has been deployed to violently suppress protesters, Verheyden-Hilliard said.

It’s unclear how many people were injured by police as they took part in protests that erupted after video emerged of a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an attempt to arrest, while Floyd repeatedly gasped that he couldn’t breathe.

The protests spread across the country and then internationally, prompting a new judgment in public life about systemic racism and the disproportionate killing of black Americans by police. Cities large and small have since paid millions for the injuries as heavily militarized police have used rubber bullets, tear gas and other weapons, as well as methods such as kettling, to surround and subdue or deter protesters.

A police officer throws a tear gas canister at protesters in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020. Photograph: Carlos Gonzalez/AP

New York City and its police department (NYPD) will pay more than $6 million to 320 protesters who were subjected to excessive force, including being tied up, beaten with batons and pepper sprayed during a event in June 2020.

The violence that was unleashed against us that night was intentional, unwarranted and will stay with me for the rest of my life, Henry Wood, a plaintiff, said in a March statement on the settlement.

What the NYPD did, aided by the political powers of New York, was an extreme abuse of power.

The sum of 9.25 million dollars was paid to hundreds of protesters in Philadelphia. La Mesa, California awarded a local woman $10 million after an officer shot her in the head with a projectile.

The payments, usually involving a lengthy legal process for victims, are conditional on cities and their respective police departments admitting no wrongdoing.

All the while, victims deal with life-altering wounds, trauma, and other burdens.

Hansford noted that serious injuries like Tirados and Evans make up the majority of settlement cases, while many others never see a repair.

Even people who receive settlements face financial hardship, Hansford said. Legal fees and medical debts can be high, and settlements may not cover ongoing advice or assistance.

You’ll be lucky to break even in most cases if you don’t get damages, Hansford said, referring to the extra funds awarded for emotional harm.

Hansford added that, historically, litigation has done little to curb excessive force, and police departments suffer no direct financial consequences.

They’ll pay those dollars knowing it won’t really impact them, Hansford said.

Individual officers are also largely spared criminal prosecution.

Verheyden-Hilliard said some settlements can have controversial police tactics banned. But she noted that police regularly find new ways to challenge the reforms.

It takes another wave of lawsuits to try to put restraints or dismantle the illegal tactics we’re seeing, she said.

Since the killing of George Floyd, many others have criticized the United States’ failure to address police brutality. Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, in an interview with the Guardian earlier this month, criticized the lack of action and said the problem had only grown. And the UN has called on US officials to address police violence against black people.

