Scottish government may pilot UK-wide deposit return scheme | british news





Sky News understands that Scotland may be allowed to pilot a UK-wide deposit return scheme.

The Scottish government is seeking an exemption from internal market rules and is currently awaiting a decision from UK ministers, with plans to begin planning north of the border in March next year.

Sky News expects to send a letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf on Friday afternoon announcing a conditional agreement allowing Scotland to pilot the UK-wide plan.

The UK government is expected to demand that glass be taken out of the plan, a key part of the Scottish proposal.

Other terms may include standardization of deposits, barcodes and labeling across the UK.

The government is likely to insist on a membership system so that companies joining from anywhere in the UK are automatically signed up nationwide.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

The controversial plan was scheduled to start in August, but was delayed to March 2024 after Yousaf took office as first minister.

The scheme will require shoppers north of the border to pay an additional 20 pence when purchasing canned or bottled beverages, and the deposit will be returned when empty containers are brought in for recycling.

Industry insiders argued it would impose potentially devastating costs on their businesses and create trade barriers between Scotland and the rest of England. But environmentalists say it will cut carbon emissions and reduce waste.

The Scottish government is seeking immunity from the UK government for Scotland’s plans under the Internal Market Act, which regulates trade in many parts of the country post-Brexit.

The waiver is necessary as Scotland’s plan is set to launch ahead of similar initiatives in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Minister for Green Technology, Circular Economy and Biodiversity Lorna Slater warned that if exemptions are not guaranteed by the end of May, the Scottish government will have to make a “pre-decision” on whether the plan is “viable”.

Lothian’s Scottish Greens MSP, Ms Slater, was questioned about the plan by the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

She acknowledged that the industry had “invested hundreds of millions of pounds” in the initiative, but avoided questions about who would be compensated if it did not come to fruition.

Instead, she told ministers that she was expecting a positive decision from the British government and that “all systems were in place” to continue the launch.

Rishi Sunak has urged the Scottish government to “revisit” plans to help with the cost of living crisis.

Asked about the plan at the prime minister’s inquiry on Wednesday, he said it would “reduce consumer choice and increase prices”.

During a visit to Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire on Friday, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted the plan to succeed but criticized the two governments.

“We have two governments that tend to find a split between them rather than actually come together and make this plan work,” he said.

