How the US Army’s Top Appointed Officer Got the Call Sign “Swamp Thing”

US Air Force Chairman General Joe Biden has been nominated to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest ranking military officer, is a former fighter pilot with an interesting callsign.

General Charles “CQ” Brown, Jr., the current Air Force Chief of Staff and former F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, is a distinguished four-star general. He has also logged over 3,000 flight hours including 130 in combat, but his callsign is, perhaps unexpectedly, “Swamp Thing”.

“He knows what it means to be in the thick of the battle and how to keep his cool when the going gets tough. Like when your F-16 was on fire,” Biden said during a speech announcing his nomination. outside the White House on Thursday. “Very fun, huh? Well, I tell you what he was back in the cockpit next week with a new callsign: Swamp Thing.”

The origins of Brown’s callsign date back to January 1991, when Brown, then an Air Force captain, flew an F-16 on a training mission over the Florida Everglades. Mid-flight, Brown’s wingman drew attention to an exploding gas tank that had caused a fire in his plane.

Speaking at the Aspen Safety Forum last year, Brown said his wingman described the fire as small at first but grew bigger. Running out of options, he ejected from the plane, he said, and as he floated to earth in a parachute, he had just enough time to think, “I hope there’s nothing there.”

President Joe Biden shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General CQ Brown, Jr. after nominating Brown as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in the Rose Garden of the House Blanche in Washington on Thursday, May 25. 2023. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

He landed on his left side, which was left covered in swamp mud. Brown then spent about 15 minutes on the ground before a Coast Guard helicopter came to rescue him. After being recovered, he spent the night in the hospital.

Brown told the Aspen Security Forum that he was frustrated because the incident happened just before the weapons school tryouts, but he never thought it was going to be the end of his career in the Air Force. The following week he flew seven times, so “it was another good week,” he said.

After the incident, Brown received several further promotions and assignments around the world, and also commanded fighter squadrons and fighter wings. In June 2020, he made history by becoming the first black officer to lead a military branch when he was confirmed by the Senate as the next Air Force Chief of Staff. Prior to that, Brown, who was in the Air Force for nearly four decades, served as the head of the US Pacific Air Forces.

“Although General Brown is a proud ass-kicking American airman, first and always, he was always an operational leader of the Joint Force,” Biden said during Thursday’s announcement. “He earned respect through every serve, from those who saw him in action and who came to depend on his judgement.”

“More than that,” Biden continued, “he has earned the respect of our allies and partners around the world, who view General Brown as a trusted partner and a top-notch strategist.”

