World Championship 2024 in London ‘A Real Possibility’

The League of Legends World Championship (Worlds) will most likely return to London next year after nearly a decade since it was last held there.

After MSI at London’s Copper Box Arena, which JDG won over the past few days, several credible sources have told Esports News UK that Worlds will be held next year in England and the British capital, London. .

After digging deeper and reaching out to various stakeholders this week, I can’t report for sure that will happen as the decision and action plan are not 100% finalized, but it is very likely, as was the case with MSI in London. . (A story we broke again in December 2022).

What is clear is that Riot Games is in discussions with the government and agencies such as London & Partners and the Greater London Authority. The London mayor previously welcomed esports fans to London for MSI and recently said Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is now a global leader in esports.

A source has claimed that London will host the 2024 World Championship finals and it will be held at the O2 Arena, while the other stages of the 2024 World Championship will be held in Paris, Berlin and Barcelona. However, take this as speculation, as the same source said last year that MSI would be held at Wembley (it was held at the Copper Box, after all).

Another source familiar with the situation said that the 2024 World Championship in London is a ‘real possibility’ and that London & Partners, the core of the company bringing MSI to London, is ‘very eager’ to work with Riot again.

We want London to be the European Capital of Esports by 2024. Interview with London & Partners

Esports News UK has approached London & Partners for comment on the possibility of the 2024 World Championship being held in London.

They issued the following statement. “We have not made any decisions regarding the 2024 season, but we are happy to continue supporting Riot Games.”

2024 World Championship in London Following MSI 2023

Before MSI 2023 took place in London, we also heard that Riot might host Worlds 2024 in London, depending on how MSI went. There were a few empty seats during the early play-ins, but the atmosphere was generally good and 3,200 people attended the finals. Esports Charts reported MSI 2023’s peak online audience was over 2 million.

‘You can definitely expect Riot to come back,’ Naz Aletaha, Global Head of League of Legends Esports told Esports News UK at the MSI 2023 Riot press conference the other day. [to the UK with more events in the future]’, which is encouraging.

Naz said at a press conference:

watching the fans [in London] We support Brazilian teams, LATAM teams and of course EMEA teams, LPL and LCK. And when we choose our host regions and host cities, we really look for where we can go internationally.”

Naz Aletaha, Riot Games

We want our fans to be able to travel if possible, and of course we want to bring the best of League of Legends to all the local fans here. So you can definitely expect us to come back [to London].

Esports News UK has reached out to Riot Games for comment and is told Riot is unable to confirm the location of Worlds 2024 at this time.

2023 World Championships in South Korea

Isn’t it a bit early to talk about the 2024 World Championship when this year’s tournament hasn’t even started yet?

Yes, we reiterate that discussions are still ongoing.

However, Worlds this year will, of course, be held in South Korea from October 10th to November 19th, 2023.

Worlds are usually held at the end of the year.

When was the last World Championships held in London and Europe?

The League of Legends World Championship last took place in 2015 at Wembley Arena in London. Other stages of the competition also saw entries from across Europe that year.

Worlds was last held in Europe in 2019, right before the pandemic, and was held in Berlin, Madrid and Paris.

We will be back with more coverage of this story in the future as it develops.

