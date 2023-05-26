Tina Turner lived in Switzerland. Why did she leave the United States?





Tina Turner has died aged 83 at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative confirmed on Wednesday. The music legend had lived in Europe for decades and his Swiss neighbors paid tribute to the star this week by laying flowers outside his estate.

“When she passed, she smiled, she felt that we were watching her, but she was always very discreet,” a neighbor named Christine told Reuters.

“She’s been a part of my life for over 35 years now and she was a good neighbor, she showed up in town, she was very well liked,” said a neighbor named Kosta.

Why did Turner move to Switzerland?

During an interview with Larry King in 1997, Turner said she left America because her “success” and her boyfriend, Erwin Bach, were in another country. Turner was born in Nutbush, Tennessee.

She and Bach, a German music manager, first moved to Switzerland in 1995, according to Reuters. She became a Swiss citizen, renouncing her US citizenship, shortly after marrying him in 2013.

In an interview with Mike Wallace for “60 Minutes” the same year, Turner explained his popularity in Europe. At the time, she was expected to gross $100 million on a three-month European tour and Wallace said he had no idea Turner was such a big star there. .

“Nobody in America knows that,” Turner replied.

Tina Turner was an even bigger star in Europe than she was in America. “No one in America knows. I mean, people are always shocked when I explain,” Tina Turner told Mike Wallace in 1996. https://t.co/zIUAs9mfhw pic.twitter.com/w4W7uSAe4M

— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 24, 2023

When Wallace asked how “American” she was, Turner replied, “Still very American. I still don’t speak foreign languages ​​here. I still pay American taxes. I have property in America. All of my businesses are run from America again,” she said. “But in my heart? I don’t think I will go home.

Turner and Bach bought a new 24,000 square foot home on Lake Zurich for an estimated $77 million in 2021, according to Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung.

Turner spoke to Gayle King about life in Switzerland

During a 2019 interview for “CBS Mornings,” Turner showed Gayle King her home in Zurich. “Is there anything in life, Tina Turner, that you want that you don’t have?” asked the king.

“No,” Turner replied. “I have everything. When I’m sitting by Lake Zurich, in the house I have, I’m so peaceful. I don’t have any problems.”

“I had a very difficult life and I didn’t blame anything or anyone,” said Turner, who has spoken publicly about the abuse she suffered during her marriage to Ike Turner. no blame and i’m happy,”

At home in Zurich, Tina Turner gives a dance lesson to Gayle King. CBS News Plus Caitlin O’Kane

Caitlin O’Kane is a digital content producer who covers trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.

