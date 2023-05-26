Rishi Sunak warns of possible UK recession in 2024 | recession





Rishi Sunak has warned that stubbornly high inflation could send the UK economy into recession next year as interest rates rise above 5% ahead of the next general election.

Setting the stage for a further rise in borrowing costs for mortgages and loans to millions of households, economists predicted the Bank of England could push the UK economy into recession to control inflation.

As a troubled week of economic development came to a close, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt was criticized for appearing to say he thought this was a price worth paying despite the relentless cost-of-living crisis already hurting his family.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said: “After 13 years in office, few people feel that things have improved. I’m really worried about my mortgage. People are struggling to pay their bills. Mortgages are a big part of that.

Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said that if interest rates continue to rise, they risk triggering a recession.

Will financial markets deliver on the Prime Minister’s promise to halve inflation this year, one of five key pledges of his premiership while boosting the UK government’s borrowing costs to the highest level since Liz Trusss’ ill-fated premiership? has been questioned.

Andrew Sentance, a former policymaker at the Bank of England, said Sunak’s promise was a mistake, as it has been the central bank’s responsibility since independence by Gordon Brown in 1997.

If you believe Clinton’s mantra, it’s the economy, it’s an idiot who thinks it’s pretty right about Britain, and if the opposition looks competent, it’s going to be a pretty sticky wicket for the government economically next year, he said. The public expresses their dissatisfaction with the government because the bank governor cannot be removed from office.

Official figures this week showed that the UK’s annual inflation rate fell to a lower-than-expected 8.7% in April, and stability in energy prices was largely offset by soaring food prices.

The financial market is currently betting that the Bank of Korea will raise the base rate from the current 4.5% to a maximum of 5.5% by the end of this year.

Virgin Money became the latest major lender to raise mortgage rates on Friday, making fixed-rate transactions increasingly expensive. Britain’s largest building association, Nationwide, on Thursday raised interest rates for new mortgage takers by up to 0.45 percentage points.

Financial data firm Moneyfacts said 38 mortgage products were pulled after disappointing inflation figures on Wednesday caused turbulence in money markets, and experts warned borrowers to brace for fixed-rate deals above 5 per cent.

Former Conservative finance minister David Gauck said the Conservatives would have the best chance at the next election if living standards improved and interest rates fell.

The economy has performed better than expected so far in 2023, but economic pain would not be a good time for the government if that means inflation is stiff and banks still have to do more to fight it.

Former IMF deputy director Mohamed El-Erian said the Bank of England would be forced to raise interest rates for longer. The risks we have right now, sticky inflation, banks need to get higher and borrowing costs are getting higher, which translates into a higher threat of stagflation.

I use stag as shorthand for insufficient economic growth. It could be a recession, it could be zero growth. It’s not about abstract numbers. Especially about hitting the poor.

Treasury sources said they felt words were coming out of the prime minister’s mouth that did not reflect his comments.

Exactly what he’s saying is that inflation is the number one cause of economic instability, the reason for slowing growth worldwide, and a real threat that could trigger a recession. Inflation is the number one enemy and monetary and fiscal policy is needed to tackle inflation and prevent a recession, Treasury sources said.

Liberal Democrats Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said: Rishi Sunak’s promises of economic growth remain in tatters. The government’s failure to reduce inflation is sending mortgage rates skyrocketing as the Conservative economic turmoil continues.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt could have acted to reduce energy bills and control food prices. Instead, they sat still while inflation went through the roof.

Sunak made bullish comments about the economy during his G7 visit in Japan last week, saying there were many signs that things were going in the right direction.

He pointed to the optimism of top executives about investing in the UK and argued that real household disposable income is far better than people think. Opposition parties criticized his remarks as far from people facing a cost-of-living crisis.

