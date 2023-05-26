International
Billionaires are worth more than the cash balance of the United States
How empty is the treasure chest? For comparison, $38.8 billion is the gross domestic product of Bahrain and Paraguay and is less than the net worth of more than two dozen of the world’s wealthiest people. Of course, a large portion of these billionaires’ assets are tied to stocks rather than cash.
Here is a list of people with net worth greater than US cash reserves, according to Bloomberg News’ Billionaire Index as of Thursday. (According to news agency editorial policy, its billionaire owner, Michael Bloomberg, is not considered for the index. Forbes, however, puts his net worth at $94.5 billion.)
Bernard Arnault, CEO of the luxury group LVMH: 189 billion dollars
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter: $179 billion
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos: $139 billion
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft: 125 billion dollars
Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle: $116 billion
Steve Ballmer, investor and former Microsoft CEO: $113 billion
Larry Page, co-founder of Google: $112 billion
Warren Buffett, investor: $111 billion
Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google: $106 billion
Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook: $92.3 billion
Carlos Slim, investor: $90.3 billion
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, heiress to the Lorale fortune and member of the board of directors: 87.2 billion dollars
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of energy group Reliance Industries: $83.7 billion
Amancio Ortega, founder of fashion group Inditex: $67.1 billion
Jim Walton, heir to the Wal-Mart fortune: $66.6 billion
Rob Walton, heir to the Wal-Mart fortune: $64.9 billion
Alice Walton, heiress to the Wal-Mart fortune: $63.8 billion
Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group conglomerate: $63.4 billion
Jacqueline Mars, heiress and co-owner of confectioner Mars: $61.7 billion
John Mars, heir and president of Mars: $61.7 billion
Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of bottled water company Nongfu Spring: $61.6 billion
Julia Flesher Koch and her family, heiresses of businessman David Koch: $60.6 billion
Charles Koch, CEO of industrial conglomerate Koch Industries: $60.4 billion
Michael Dell, CEO and President of Dell Technologies: $53.4 billion
Alain Wertheimer, co-owner and president of Chanel: $45.9 billion
Gérard Wertheimer, co-owner of Chanel: 45.9 billion dollars
Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of chocolate and confectionery company Ferrero Group, and his family: $43.6 billion
Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of tech company ByteDance: $42.3 billion
Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, and his family: $41.5 billion
Klaus-Michael Khne, honorary chairman and majority owner of transport company Kuehne+Nagel: $40.9 billion
François Pinault, founder of the luxury group Kering: 39.6 billion dollars
|
