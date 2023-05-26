Billionaires are worth more than the cash balance of the United States





How empty is the treasure chest? For comparison, $38.8 billion is the gross domestic product of Bahrain and Paraguay and is less than the net worth of more than two dozen of the world’s wealthiest people. Of course, a large portion of these billionaires’ assets are tied to stocks rather than cash.

Here is a list of people with net worth greater than US cash reserves, according to Bloomberg News’ Billionaire Index as of Thursday. (According to news agency editorial policy, its billionaire owner, Michael Bloomberg, is not considered for the index. Forbes, however, puts his net worth at $94.5 billion.)

Bernard Arnault, CEO of the luxury group LVMH: 189 billion dollars

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter: $179 billion

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos: $139 billion

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft: 125 billion dollars

Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle: $116 billion

Steve Ballmer, investor and former Microsoft CEO: $113 billion

Larry Page, co-founder of Google: $112 billion

Warren Buffett, investor: $111 billion

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google: $106 billion

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook: $92.3 billion

Carlos Slim, investor: $90.3 billion

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, heiress to the Lorale fortune and member of the board of directors: 87.2 billion dollars

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of energy group Reliance Industries: $83.7 billion

Amancio Ortega, founder of fashion group Inditex: $67.1 billion

Jim Walton, heir to the Wal-Mart fortune: $66.6 billion

Rob Walton, heir to the Wal-Mart fortune: $64.9 billion

Alice Walton, heiress to the Wal-Mart fortune: $63.8 billion

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group conglomerate: $63.4 billion

Jacqueline Mars, heiress and co-owner of confectioner Mars: $61.7 billion

John Mars, heir and president of Mars: $61.7 billion

Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of bottled water company Nongfu Spring: $61.6 billion

Julia Flesher Koch and her family, heiresses of businessman David Koch: $60.6 billion

Charles Koch, CEO of industrial conglomerate Koch Industries: $60.4 billion

Michael Dell, CEO and President of Dell Technologies: $53.4 billion

Alain Wertheimer, co-owner and president of Chanel: $45.9 billion

Gérard Wertheimer, co-owner of Chanel: 45.9 billion dollars

Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of chocolate and confectionery company Ferrero Group, and his family: $43.6 billion

Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of tech company ByteDance: $42.3 billion

Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, and his family: $41.5 billion

Klaus-Michael Khne, honorary chairman and majority owner of transport company Kuehne+Nagel: $40.9 billion

François Pinault, founder of the luxury group Kering: 39.6 billion dollars

