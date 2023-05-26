Hunt will support more interest rate hikes even if it pushes UK into recession | interest rate





Jeremy Hunt has said he would support further rate hikes by the Bank of England to deal with soaring inflation, even at the risk of sending the UK into recession.

The Prime Minister’s comments come after this week’s figures showed annual inflation in April to be higher than expected at 8.7%, raising the possibility of a 13th rate hike by the Bank of England. Markets are predicting interest rates could rise from the current 4.5% level to 5.5% by the end of the year, putting more pressure on borrowers and the housing market.

Jeremy Hunt told Sky News when asked if he liked a central bank doing whatever it takes to keep inflation down, even if it could trigger a recession: Yes, because inflation is, after all, a cause of instability. If we want to prosper, grow our economy and reduce the risk of a recession, we must support the tough decisions the Bank of England makes.

The Prime Minister said it was a difficult decision but it sent the right message to global markets. I have another job to do. It’s the decisions I’m making as Prime Minister, the very difficult ones, balancing the books so that the market and the world know that Britain is the country that pays for all of this. Monetary Policy of the Bank of England [and] The prime minister’s fiscal policy is consistent, he said.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund said it does not expect the UK to slide further into recession this year after observing households and businesses have become more resilient during the worst inflation shock. It also predicted inflation to fall to 5% by the end of the year and below the Bank of England’s 2% target by summer 2024, largely in response to falling energy prices.

Hunt said inflation would not come down without a decision and coordination by the Bank of England and Treasury.

When the prime minister announced in January that his goal was to cut inflation in half, some scoffed at it. They said: Well, it’s automatic; Inflation will come down anyway. There is nothing automatic about lowering inflation. It’s a big deal, but we have to deliver it and we will. It’s not a compromise between dealing with inflation and a recession. After all, the only way to sustainable growth is to keep inflation low, he said.

