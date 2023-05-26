Joint statement on US Space Command investigation





Posted May 26, 2023

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commission Chairman Mac McCutcheon and Madison Mayor Paul Finley released the following joint statement regarding the announcement by the House Committee on Armed Services that it investigating questionable delays in confirming site selection for US SPACE COMMAND headquarters.

“As one of the nations’ leading military communities, we are gravely concerned by revelations regarding the post-site selection process for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) headquarters, as documented in an investigation announced by the House Committee on Armed Services.

“Conversations between the bipartisan congressional delegation from Alabama and the Secretary of the Air Force shed further light on a shadowy attempt to undermine an objective process that identified Huntsville-Redstone as the best location for SPACECOM headquarters.

“Changing the rules of this critical decision-making process, seemingly on a day-to-day basis without any civilian oversight, shakes the fundamental pillars of trust between the American public and the Department of Defense (DOD). A blatant attempt to distort independent findings and use highly questionable tactics to award the seat of SPACECOM to a 5th place contender should be an affront to the DOD and the US Air Force. It is not in the best interests of our military, the safety and security of our combatants, our country and our allies. It shatters our trust in all that we know to be right and true.

“Huntsville-Redstone has met objective criteria related to our national defense needs following an extensive multi-year selection process. We were chosen because we could better serve the mission’s vital long-term strategic interests. To see this process dishonoured, rejected and invalidated is very alarming.

“The promise of SPACECOM has unfortunately been politicized and hijacked by unseen individuals who seemingly and selfishly would endanger national security rather than do the right thing. Now the integrity of DOD and the future success of this mission is A prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation will help restore the credibility of SPACECOM and our military partners.We commend the House Committee on Armed Services for initiating this effort.

“The City of Huntsville, City of Madison, and Madison County are ready to step up and support our chosen role in providing critical infrastructure and SPACECOM headquarters needs.”

Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville, Alabama

Mac McCutcheon, Chairman of the Madison County Commission, Alabama

Paul Finley, Mayor of Madison, Alabama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huntsvilleal.gov/joint-statement-on-u-s-space-command-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos