Hertz tells agents that Puerto Rican licenses are valid in the United States after a man refuses a carExBulletin





Hertz has apologized and rewritten company policy after a Puerto Rican man was refused a rental car despite showing his valid US driver’s license. Scott Olson/Getty Images .

. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hertz has clarified to its employees that Puerto Rican driver’s licenses are valid identification for customers, following an incident in which agents from the car rental company called the police about a Puerto Rican man after demanding that he show his passport in order to retrieve a car.

Hertz and a local Louisiana police department have apologized to the man, Humberto Marchand, a resident of Puerto Rico. The incident had previously been reported by CBS News.

Subsequently, Puerto Rico’s Representative to Congress, Jenniffer Gonzlez-Coln, wrote a letter to the company’s CEO urging Hertz to implement a company-wide “educational campaign” for its employees.

“It is unacceptable that, more than 100 years after being granted US citizenship, Puerto Ricans are still discriminated against and treated as second-class US citizens,” Gonzlez-Coln wrote.

In a response dated Tuesday, Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr wrote that he was “disappointed” to learn of the incident, which he called “unacceptable.”

Company policy already allowed customers with Puerto Rican driver’s licenses to rent cars without showing a passport, Scherr said, but it has since been rewritten to “be even clearer” about Puerto Rico’s status. and other US territories.

The company will emphasize the employee communication policy at its rental locations and call centers and add the topic to in-person training sessions, he added. “We will strive to ensure that Mr. Marchand’s experience is not repeated,” Scherr wrote.

On May 10, at the Hertz rental counter at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, Marchand presented his valid Puerto Rican driver’s license to pick up a prepaid reservation. According to Marchand, Hertz employees did not accept his license as valid identification and demanded to see a passport. He wasn’t carrying his with him, he said, and officers ultimately denied him the car.

Puerto Rico is a United States territory and Puerto Ricans are US citizens.

In a video recorded by Marchand, he can be heard asking an employee “Did you know that my driver’s license in Puerto Rico is as valid as a driver’s license in Louisiana?” The employee tells him that he is behaving illegally and calls the police.

Hertz later apologized for the incident. “We sincerely regret that our policy was not followed and we have apologized to Mr. Marchand and refunded his rental,” the company said in a statement earlier this month. “We are reinforcing our policies with employees to ensure they are understood and followed consistently across all of our locations.”

A Kenner, Louisiana police officer responded to the incident. In footage recorded by the officer’s body-worn camera, the officer can be heard asking Marchand to leave.

“Perhaps you can understand the words coming out of my mouth a little more clearly for the third time,” the officer said. “If they say you need a passport and you don’t have one, and they say you need a passport to rent a car, what’s your problem?”

The Kenner Police Department also later apologized. “I don’t think that’s how we want to be portrayed, and it shouldn’t have been spoken that way,” Police Chief Keith Conley told local TV station WVUE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/26/1178213881/hertz-puerto-rico-drivers-license The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos