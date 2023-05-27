WHO imposes Covid-style lockdown on UK under new treaty





MPs are concerned that the World Health Organization (WHO) under new powers could impose lockdown measures on Britain during a future pandemic.

Member States should follow the agency’s guidelines when responding to an epidemic that could see the introduction of vaccine passports, border closures and quarantine measures, per draft regulation update.

A new pandemic treaty proposal means Britain will have to spend 5% of its health budget to prepare for another virus outbreak.

Lawmakers are concerned about plans to strengthen WHO’s powers to force countries to hand over vaccine formulas and respond to misinformation, regardless of intellectual property rights.

Conservative MPs have sent a letter to ministers warning of the clear ambitions of the WHO to transform it from an advisory body into a controlled international body.

In their letter, they urge the Foreign Office to block powers that appear to materially infringe on Britain’s ability to make its own rules and control its own budget.

The rule change was proposed as part of a plan to update the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Christchurch/East Dorset Member of Parliament Christopher Chope told GB News: “My main concerns are the steps taken by WHO to transform it from an advisory body to one that can force its members to act.” It will completely change the nature of the organization.”

In response, he said, “There is only one organization that is leading the way in keeping the planet healthy. WHO is the only organization we have at the United Nations, and if we want to recreate WHO, it could be much worse than what we already have.”

“When a pandemic like the one we just had, we have to be prepared and we have to be prepared internationally. We have international management regulations.

“However, these international regulations have not been properly followed and what has been proposed is better company between states so that we can better respond and support each other.”

The treaty was first proposed by world leaders during the pandemic and was initially designed to facilitate an all-government and all-society approach by improving alert systems, data sharing and vaccine production.

The treaty was first proposed by world leaders during the pandemic and was initially designed to improve warning systems, data sharing and vaccine production.

Six Conservative MPs, led by GB News presenter Esther McVey, wrote to Mitchell to urge a Commons vote on the draft treaty.

“There is growing concern about the WHO pandemic treaty and international health regulations.”

The plan represents a significant change in the organization from a member-led advisory body to a compulsory health authority.

This is of particular concern given the WHO’s poor track record in providing consistent, clear and scientifically sound advice on the management of international outbreaks.

