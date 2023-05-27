Yellen expects US to run out of cash by June 5 as debt talks continue





Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said on Friday the United States would run out of money to pay its bills on time by June 5, moving the goalpost back slightly while maintaining urgency for leaders of Congress to reach an agreement to increase or suspend the debt limit.

The letter provided the most specific date yet by which the United States was expected to run out of cash. Ms Yellen previously said the nation could hit the so-called X date when it doesn’t have enough money to pay all its bills on time by June 1.

Ms Yellens’ letter comes as the White House and House Republicans race to reach a deal that would lift the nation’s borrowing cap by $31.4 trillion and prevent the United States from defaulting on their debt. The Treasury Department reached its statutory debt limit on January 19 and used accounting maneuvers known as extraordinary measures to ensure the United States could continue to pay its bills on time.

On Friday evening, President Biden expressed hope that a deal could be reached soon.

Things are looking good. I am very optimistic, Mr. Biden said as he left the White House for Camp David. I hope to know by this evening if we will be able to conclude an agreement.

While Ms Yellens’ letter to lawmakers offers some leeway, it also highlights the dire financial situation facing the Treasury. The federal government is required to deliver more than $130 billion in scheduled payments in the first two days of June, including money for veterans and Social Security and Medicare recipients.

These payments will leave the Treasury Department with an extremely low level of resources. Ms. Yellen then detailed billions of dollars in cash transfers, spending and required investments in programs such as Social Security and Medicare trust funds that will further deplete her cash reserves.

Our planned resources would be insufficient to meet all of these obligations, Ms. Yellen wrote.

Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, a Republican from North Carolina who is a key player in the talks, said the Treasury Department’s more specific date puts additional pressure on us.

Even before the letter was sent, Mr McHenry said he was aware of how little time was left to avoid a default.

We have to be in off hours because of the schedule, he said. I don’t know if it’s the next day or in two or three days, but it must be put in place.

For months, Ms Yellen has warned lawmakers that the United States could run out of cash to pay all its bills on time in early June.

The Treasury Secretary said earlier this week that she would try to include more detail in her future updates on when a default might occur. Some House Republicans have expressed doubts that a default could be approaching so quickly, and they have called on the Treasury Secretary to appear before Congress and present his full analysis.

Earlier this week, members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans, wrote a letter to Chairman Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, urging party leaders to demand that Ms Yellen provide full justification for her projection that the United States could run out of cash as early as June 1. They accused Ms Yellen of timing manipulation and suggested that her forecast should not be trusted as she was wrong about the rise in inflation.

Other independent analyzes have also identified early June as the most likely time the US will reach Date X. The Bipartisan Policy Center said earlier this week that the US was at high risk of running out of money. to pay their bills between June 2 and June 13 if Congress does not raise or suspend the nations debt ceiling.

While negotiators are in round-the-clock talks, no deal has yet been announced. However, the contours of an agreement between the White House and the Republicans are emerging. The agreement would increase the debt limit by two years while imposing strict caps on discretionary spending not related to the military or veterans for the same period.

While officials were negotiating, the federal government was going against the grain. The Treasury Department’s cash balance fell to $38.8 billion on Thursday as the United States prepared to run out of cash to meet financial obligations.

Biden administration officials have continued to play down the possibility that the Treasury Department could avoid default beyond X date by prioritizing payments to bondholders. They also rejected provocative measures such as invoking the 14th Amendment as a means to continue borrowing and instead reiterated calls for Congress to lift the debt limit.

Congress has the ability to do this, and the president is calling on them to act as quickly as possible, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN on Friday.

Lael Brainard, director of the White Houses National Economic Council, urged negotiators to redouble their efforts to strike a deal.

Negotiators have made progress toward a sensible, bipartisan budget deal in recent days, and the secretaries’ letter underscores the urgent need for Congress to act quickly to avoid any defaults, Ms. Brainard said.

In her letter, Ms Yellen also outlined the additional accounting maneuvers called extraordinary measures she was taking to delay a potential default until June 5. The actions involved the transfer of $2 billion of Treasury securities between the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Federal Corporate Bank.

The extremely low level of remaining resources requires that I exhaust all extraordinary measures available to avoid not being able to meet all government commitments, Ms Yellen wrote.

Financial markets have become more nervous as the United States nears the deadline to avoid a potential default. This week, Fitch Ratings announced it was placing the country’s top AAA credit rating for possible downgrade. DBRS Morningstar, another ratings firm, did the same on Thursday.

Ms Yellen stressed in her letter that the standoff is already straining financial markets.

We have learned from past debt limit stalemates that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States. , she wrote.

Luke Broadwater contributed reporting.

