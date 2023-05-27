US and Mexico ask WHO for emergency declaration over deadly fungal outbreak





Authorities in the United States and Mexico have asked the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern following a deadly fungal outbreak, an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The request comes after recruiters lured hundreds of patients from multiple countries and 24 U.S. states to two facilities in Mexico for cosmetic operations that may have exposed them to the fungus.

The CDC is currently monitoring the condition of 195 people across the United States who underwent surgeries involving epidural anesthesia at the now closed River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Mexico.

Fourteen are “suspected” and 11 are “probable” cases of fungal meningitis – infections of the brain or spinal cord – based on their symptoms or test results. Two of these patients died. Six potential cases have been ruled out since the CDC’s last update on Wednesday.

Most reported headaches before their infections got worse, progressing to symptoms including fever, vomiting, neck pain and blurred vision. Meningitis can quickly turn deadly once symptoms begin, the CDC warns.

Recent test results from Mexican authorities have raised concerns of a repeat of another deadly outbreak that was linked to surgeries elsewhere in Mexico earlier this year. During this epidemic, nearly half of all patients diagnosed with meningitis died.

A WHO committee should first be convened before an international emergency is declared by the agency’s chief executive. Although countries must notify WHO of all potential emergencies, not all reach this stage.

“[We] are notified of hundreds of events every day and assess each one,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Ann Haris said in an email.

She declined to confirm whether such notification had come from the United States, saying communications with member states were confidential.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities have urged Americans who have had surgeries involving epidurals at one of these clinics since January to go to the emergency room or an urgent care facility immediately, even if they don’t currently believe they have any symptoms.

People from 24 states as far north as Alaska were potentially exposed during surgeries at one of the two clinics, according to a list provided by Mexican authorities to the CDC. The vast majority – 178 – are residents of Texas.

So far, most patients with symptoms have been female, although a probable male case has also been identified with symptoms of meningitis.

One of the two patients who died was also an organ donor, with five different recipients across the country earlier this year who may be at risk.

“All have been notified and are being evaluated, and we were working with transplant centers and other partners to properly manage these patients who have had these organs transplanted into their bodies,” the CDC’s Dallas Smith said during the interview. a webinar organized on Friday by the Mycoses Study Group. .

The consortium worked with the CDC on guidance for physicians treating patients who may have been infected through the procedures.

“Because patients in Mexico, the United States, Canada and Colombia were on the exposed list, we wanted to make sure those countries were aware and provide such situational awareness, through an emergency public health of international concern,” Smith said.

“Worried about a high death rate”

Investigators now believe the two facilities, located near Mexico’s border with Texas, had drawn patients from across the Americas for surgeries.

“There are these agents who act as recruiters in the United States for patients, they connect American patients to these clinics to receive certain care and certain procedures like cosmetic procedures,” Smith said.

Based on in-depth interviews with a handful of patients, officials believe many had sought out operations such as liposuction, breast augmentation, or Brazilian butt lift.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the outbreak. So far, results from American patients have been inconclusive in tracking down the fungus.

However, tests in Mexico have returned positive results for a fungus known as Fusarium solani in samples of spinal cord fluid. This same type of fungus was seen in a deadly outbreak that began late last year in the Mexican state of Durango, also linked to surgeries.

“We don’t know if these two outbreaks are related, but the fact that the same organism is most likely the cause of this fungal meningitis has us concerned about a high mortality rate. That’s why it’s so important to get patients in early, even if they’re asymptomatic,” Smith said.

Drugs used during anesthesia in the current outbreak may have been contaminated, Smith said, either in the epidural itself or in other drugs that are added together during surgeries such as morphine.

“There is currently a shortage in Mexico, and there could be black market potential that may have contaminated drugs,” Smith said.

Another theory is that there have been gaps in infection control practices to prevent contamination during surgery, which is currently responsible for the other outbreak.

“The epidemic we’re living through now is quite similar, and it has the ability to have this high death rate and devastate families and communities,” Smith said.

New trends

Alexander Tin

CBS News reporter covering public health and the pandemic.

