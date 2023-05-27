US debt ceiling talks progress as deadline nears





President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have moved closer to a two-year deal to limit government spending and avoid a US debt default, raising hopes for an end to the budget stalemate in the largest economy in the world.

People familiar with the potential deal said negotiators were looking to finalize the deal in the coming days, ahead of the looming June 1 deadline, by which time the US could run out of cash to pay all of its financial obligations. .

During the day Thursday, the White House and Republicans on Capitol Hill suggested the talks were in a better place, though nothing was concluded. If a deal is struck, he would still face potentially hair-raising votes in a tightly divided Congress to send him to Biden for his signature, a situation that could prolong uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal future until further notice. ‘See you next week.

President McCarthy and I have had several productive conversations and our staff continue to meet as we speak in fact and they are making progress, Biden said Thursday afternoon, setting an upbeat tone for the talks. I believe we can reach an agreement that allows us to move forward and protects American workers in this country.

His comments came a day after Fitch, the credit rating agency, warned it could downgrade the US’s triple-A rating due to the debt limit, amid growing fears. in addition that the financial stress will intensify in the coming days in the absence of a compromise. .

Both Biden and McCarthy have faced calls from rank-and-file members of their parties not to back down on concessions in the final stretch of negotiations.

McCarthy even spoke by phone Thursday with former President Donald Trump, who called on Republicans to accept a default if Biden did not accept deep spending cuts. He then met with top Republican lawmakers in his office. We’ve talked at the White House all day, we’ve been back and forth, and it’s not easy, McCarthy told reporters. It takes time to get there, and we work hard to get there.

According to people familiar with the talks, the pact would set the trajectory of US fiscal policy until 2025, after next year’s general election, when a new Congress and administration will be in power. Biden is running for a second term on the Democratic side, while Trump and Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, are the main contenders for the Republican nomination.

Along with raising the debt ceiling and limiting spending until then, measures are also on the table in the latter part of the talks to speed up the clearance of major infrastructure projects and add new work requirements to programs. social safety nets.

Recommended

The parties also debated whether to cut funding to the Internal Revenue Service, the US tax collection agency, which was approved last year so that it can better combat tax evasion and tax evasion among wealthy households, people familiar with the matter said.

House members are heading home for the Memorial Day long weekend, but have been told they may have to return to Washington at short notice. The sand is almost out of the hourglass for a potential debt ceiling deal, TD Cowens Washington Research Group analyst Chris Krueger wrote in a note Thursday.

Business groups in Washington have urged both sides to reach a compromise as soon as possible to avoid a potentially devastating economic and financial blow.

It’s starting to get really hairy if there’s no deal in the next 24 hours, said Neil Bradley, director of policy at the US Chamber of Commerce. Were in that window where you need things to go well.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Investment Company Institute earlier today, Wally Adeyemo, the deputy treasury secretary, lamented that the stalemate had gone to the wire.

I think everyone’s goal is to make sure we raise the debt ceiling. But the most important thing, as you all know in this room [and] what the American people know is that we shouldn’t be here, he said. It’s a manufactured crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3ffeea42-d5ed-45d9-add8-7cccfcd86a55 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos