British drivers prepare for the Indy 500





This Sunday (May 28th) the green flag will be waved at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, one of motorsport’s Triple Crown races and the largest race in North America. The traditional May date of the Indy 500, held on the same day as Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix and just weeks before the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is a typically spectacular time of the year.

UK viewers can watch from 5.30pm on Sunday on Sky Sports F1, and at least 4 British drivers out of 33 starters entered, but unfortunately only 3 saw the green flag, Stefan Wilson, who finished 25th. Will be. I was caught up in an incident during practice after qualifying on Monday.

One of the big stories heading into this year’s 500 is the incredible effort of Jack Harvey and his Rahal Letterman Lanigan team. He earned the coveted final starting position in the final qualifying race last Sunday. Several stages of qualifying take place in the race building process, culminating in Bump Day, where riders placed 34th or lower are eliminated from the event. In a thrilling climax to the day Harvey just passed, his father Bobby sacrificed teammate Graham Rahal, who co-owns the team.

When asked about his final qualifying effort, Harvey said: Bump Day is an Indy 500 tradition, but as a team we have 4 cars, 3 of which made it to the final round of qualifying. So you could say I bumped into Graham (Rahal), but even the situation we got into was pretty crappy.

Nobody wants to bump into their teammates, and I’m actually very good friends with Graham as well, which made things worse, he added. But I was very focused and very present because I wanted to be in the race and I was trying to achieve all my goals and go as fast as possible. It was an unforgettable day, and if I had to say anything humble, I would say it was well done. It’s a high-pressure moment and you’ll be fine with not rejoining Bump Day!

Harvey moved to the Indianapolis area 10 years ago and went through the Indy Lights Feeder Series, finishing runner-up in 2014 and 15 before making his IndyCar debut two years later. Indianapolis, his second hometown, is a special place for Harvey and has produced several strong results on the speedway, including a win at the 2015 Indy Lights.

Whether it’s an oval course or a road course, I appreciate that I generally run very well on speedway (Harvey finished 4th in a road course race in early May). But I don’t take it for granted and I don’t take it for granted to be included in the Indy 500. There is never a moment when I come to the highway complacently.

Early in Karting, Harvey, a Lincolnshire native, was recruited by the Racing Steps Foundation, a non-profit organization set up by Graham Sharp to finance, support and manage over 20 of Britain’s most promising futures. drivers and (motorcycle) riders.

Without their support, I wouldn’t have left karting, Harvey said of Racing Steps. Karting gave us the opportunity to step into open wheel racing (in Formula BMW in 2009) as it was at our peak (financially). None of this would have happened without them. I look back on it with a smile on my face and gratitude at the same time.

After two years in Formula BMW, Harvey switched to the British F3 Championship at the time and won titles in 2012 against the likes of current Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz and former Red Bull backed junior Alex Lynn. He moved to the USA in 2013 after spending one season in GP3 (now FIA F3) where he finished 5th in the standings.

Back in 2023, it’s been a tough season for Harvey so far, but now just planting the green flag on Sunday is something he and his RLL team are all very proud of. big race.

With a race as big as the Indy 500, I feel the least pressure right now. Now that it’s just a bonus, you can take a little more risk in your strategy. Obviously I don’t want to get into a crash, but I think the attitude is one of very low pressure and I’m just going to go out and have fun.

Another RLL car that will line up two positions ahead of Harvey on the grid will be driven by one of the leading female drivers out of the UK and member of the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport committee Katherine Legge. Having raced primarily in North America several times in the IMSA Sportscar Championship for IndyCar and most recently Acura, this is her first Indy 500 start in 10 years.

Callum Ilott starts on the 28th. Competing in his second full IndyCar season with the Indianapolis-based Juncos Hollinger Racing team, Ilott returns to the event after breaking his hand in an accident during the previous years race.

The 24-year-old from Cambridge had a bumpy build-up to the event, prompting chassis changes not long before the start of the qualifying stage after testing and practice showed the car was deemed too unsafe to race due to poor handling. .

As a result, just making the race was a success for Ilot, the Ferrari Academy driver and runner-up behind Mick Schumacher in the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship. His career-high 5th in IndyCar came at the season opener in February at Florida’s challenging St. Petersburg street course.

The overall pole was taken by 2021 champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) with an average speed of 234.217 mph. Elsewhere, Graham Rahal would fill in for the injured Wilson and eventually race.

UK viewers can watch the Indy 500 this Sunday (May 28th) from 5:30pm on Sky Sports F1.

The final practice will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 today (May 26th) at 9pm.

