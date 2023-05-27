The Last of Us multiplayer reportedly faces setbacks as Naughty Dog announces delay





Update (05/26/23) –

As Bloomberg reports, the “long-term quality and viability” of the highly anticipated multiplayer game The Last of Us has apparently been questioned. As a result, sources claimed that a “small group remains on the project while the company re-evaluates direction.”

Bloomberg notes that the game has not been canceled at this time, but many developers who worked on the project have transferred to others within the company.

Following Bloomberg’s request for comment from Naughty Dog, the studio released the statement which you can read below in the original story.

Along with apologizing for not being ready to show The Last of Us multiplayer as the project needs a little more time, Naughty Dog also confirmed that they are working hard on an “all-new single-player experience. “.

Naughty Dog took to Twitter to share the update with their fans, as many expected The Last of Us multiplayer game to make an appearance at the latest PlayStation Showcase. However, Naughty Dog confirmed that the team realized the best thing for the game was to give it more time before it was shown to the world.

pic.twitter.com/DOeO8ZHSlh

Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 26, 2023

“We know many of you have been eagerly waiting to hear more about our multiplayer game The Last of Us,” Naughty Dog wrote. “We’re incredibly proud of the work our studio has done so far, but as development continues, we’ve realized that what’s best for the game is to give it more time.

“Our team will continue to work on the project, as well as our other games in development, including a brand new single-player experience; we look forward to sharing more soon.

“We are grateful to our fantastic community for your support – thank you for your passion for our games, it continues to motivate us.”

The note on the “all-new single-player experience” is obviously exciting, but Naughty Dog had previously confirmed that the studio had already picked out its next game but hadn’t gone so far as to confirm whether it was The Last of Us. Part 3 or something else entirely.

However, fans of The Last of Us might be happy to know that there is a preview for the next chapter of The Last of Us, but it is not in the works yet.

We still don’t know much about The Last of Us multiplayer game, but Naughty Dog shared some concept art from the project earlier this year and said that “the project is shaping up to be a new and fresh experience from our studio. , but one rooted in Naughty Dogs’ passion for delivering amazing stories, characters, and gameplay.”

Naughty Dog also said we’ll learn more about the game this year, and this article makes no mention of changing that plan.

For more, check out everything that made it onto the PlayStation Showcase, our review of HBO’s The Last of Us season one, and how we think HBO could adapt The Last of Us Part 2 for TV.

Any advice to give us? Want to discuss a possible story?

Adam Bankhurst is a reporter for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/the-last-of-us-multiplayer-game-needs-more-time-naughty-dog

