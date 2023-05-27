Jeremy Hunt supports more UK rate hikes despite recession risk.





Jeremy Hunt supported further rate hikes to keep prices in check, as only Argentina and South Sudan showed larger increases in underlying inflation last month.

The British Prime Minister has expressed his support for raising the Bank of England’s interest rate one week after core inflation, excluding energy and food, reached its highest level since March 1992.

When asked if he would be reassured if further rate hikes triggered a recession, Hunt said “yes, because inflation eventually becomes a source of instability.”

According to Eikon data, in the 33 countries tracked by the Financial Times, April’s annual core inflation jumped from 6.2% to 6.8%, the third largest increase behind Argentina and South Sudan.

Core inflation fell or remained flat in 24 countries.

Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory said Britain’s higher core inflation reflects higher wage growth and labor shortages. She thought part of the reason for the labor supply shortage was because of Brexit and part of it had to do with long-term illness because of long NHS waiting lists.

Gregory added that he expects the decline in core inflation to take longer in the UK than elsewhere.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at asset manager Hargreaves Lansdown, warned of the dangers of a vicious cycle where higher wage demands lead to higher costs.

Unlike the UK, core inflation in the US ranged from 5.6% to 5.5%, well below the September peak of 6.6%, while in the eurozone it fell from 5.7% to 5.6%.

Hunt told Sky News that it’s not a compromise between dealing with inflation and a recession. After all, the only way to achieve sustainable growth is to keep inflation low.

He added that the government should support the Bank of England’s tough decisions to encourage growth.

Government borrowing costs have already risen in response to this week’s inflation data, and headline rates fell to 8.7% from 10.1% in March, but far beat the BoE’s forecast.

Yields on the two-year gilt, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, jumped 0.6 percentage point to more than 4.5%, the highest since Prime Minister Liz Truss Mini-Budget sowed chaos in financial markets.

According to Eikon figures, the market now expects the BoE to raise rates to 5.5% by the end of the year.

The BoE Monetary Policy Committee will hold a meeting next month to decide whether to change the current 4.5% rate.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to cut inflation in half this year as one of five pledges he will make in Britain’s next general election. Inflation was 10.1% when he pledged in January, but the Office for Budget Responsibilities predicted it would fall to 3.75% by the end of the year.

Some economists have since predicted that Sunak might not hit its target.

Hunt said there is nothing automatic about reducing inflation, adding: That’s a big challenge.

