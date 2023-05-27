Biden sounds bullish on debt ceiling, Treasury warns of June 5 default





WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) – Democratic President Joe Biden and a Republican negotiator said on Friday they were working on a deal to raise the U.S. government debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion after the Treasury Department warned that a default on June 5 was looming without action.

The two sides have been negotiating for weeks over a deal to increase the federal government’s self-imposed borrowing limit, with Republicans also pushing for deep spending cuts. Without a deal, the United States could face a calamitous default.

“Things are looking good,” Biden told reporters. “I am optimistic.”

Republican Representative Patrick McHenry said he agreed with Biden’s comments, while warning that negotiations were not over yet.

“I’m hopeful,” said McHenry, one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s top negotiators with the White House. “But we have to make sure we have a line on tax, we have a line on the deal – there are significant challenges ahead.”

The two spoke to each other, separately, shortly after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government would run out of money to pay its bills on June 5. Yellen previously said that date could come as soon as June 1, meaning the new forecast allowed for more time but a tougher final deadline.

Negotiators are discussing a deal that would lift the limit for two years, but remain at odds over whether to toughen work requirements for some poverty programs.

McCarthy left the Capitol on Friday following a conference call in which one of his top lieutenants told fellow Republicans that no deal had been reached, CNN reported.

Any deal would need to be approved by the Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-led Senate before Biden can sign it — a process that could take more than a week.

Negotiators have tentatively reached an agreement that would limit spending on many government programs next year, according to a US official.

LITIGATION WORK REQUIREMENTS

Safety net programs remained a sticking point. Chief Republican negotiator Garret Graves said his party would not back down from its demand to require more participants to take jobs.

“Hell no. Not a chance,” Graves told reporters.

[1/4] U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media before leaving the White House for Camp David, in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Biden and his fellow Democrats resisted a Republican push to require childless adults under 56 to show they are working or looking for work in order to qualify for the Medicaid health plan and the SNAP food assistance program. .

The Republican proposal would require more participants in these programs to show that they are working or looking for work. That would save $120 billion over 10 years, but would also force more than a million Americans out of those programs, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Democrats said the proposal would only create more bureaucracy that would exclude people who would otherwise be eligible.

Medicaid and SNAP have scaled back in recent months after experiencing dramatic expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden in particular resisted the work requirements of Medicaid, which covered 85 million Americans in January.

The deal under consideration would increase funding for military and veterans care while essentially keeping discretionary non-defense spending at current-year levels, according to the official, who spoke undercover. of anonymity.

The deal could also cut funding for the Internal Revenue Service, which got an additional $80 billion last year, in part to bolster law enforcement and generate more tax revenue. Republicans have sought to revoke that funding.

The White House is working on a way to preserve its efforts to target wealthy taxpayers, the official said.

The Treasury Department had previously warned that it may not be able to cover all of its obligations by June 1.

Several rating agencies said they put the United States under review for a possible downgrade, which would raise borrowing costs and undermine its position as the backbone of the global financial system.

A similar stalemate in 2011 led Standard & Poor’s to lower its rating on US debt.

Even if they reach an agreement, leaders of both parties will have to work hard to muster enough votes for congressional approval. Right-wing Republicans have insisted any deal must include deep spending cuts, while Democrats have resisted new work requirements for benefits programs.

Most lawmakers have left Washington for the Memorial Day vacation, but congressional leaders have told them to be ready to return for votes when a deal is reached.

House leaders said lawmakers would have three days to consider the deal before a vote. Any lawmaker in the Senate has the power to suspend the action for days. At least one, Republican Mike Lee, has threatened to do so.

