Lewis Silkin – Spanish and British MA trading practices and key differences to keep in mind





Commercial drivers, of course, vary by industry and trade, but the UK remains an accessible stepping stone into the English-speaking world for Spanish buyers and similarly, expansion into Spain could be a stepping stone into Latin American markets historically overlooked by UK companies. . It’s also a huge market in itself for many industries looking to expand internationally as well as in the UK and Spain.

Despite significant cultural and legal differences between the two countries, the big picture of the M&A process remains remarkably similar. for example:

The scope of warranties and indemnities of SPA’s is broadly similar in both jurisdictions, although they differ depending on the industry sector of the covered company and the relative bargaining power of the parties. Financial and time limits for warranties and indemnities, such as overall limits, thresholds, baskets, and minimum limits, are also generally similar to differences that arise more from the negotiating positions of the parties. In both the UK and Spain, institutional sellers are generally expected to provide very limited warranties that extend only to the ownership of shares or assets and the legal capacity to sell them. While the use of surety insurance has historically been more widespread in the UK, it is now becoming more common in Spain as policy structures and terminology are similar in both countries. The use of locked-box structures versus finished accounts is similar in both countries, and locked-box transactions typically occur in controlled auction sales where sellers have increased bargaining power. The scope and duration of non-compete and non-solicitation commitments in SPA are similar for UK and Spanish transactions.

However, there are some important differences between the British and Spanish legal and tax systems that cross-border buyers should consider. This is because it can have a significant impact on the choice of trade structure (e.g. stock trades versus asset trades). Or depending on the complexity and length of the transaction process. In addition to sector-specific considerations that may be relevant, buyers thinking of expanding to UK or Spanish (as the case may be) tenders should be aware of the following:

Deal structure: In the UK, all acquisitions take the form of either buying shares in a company or purchasing a business and related assets. With very limited exceptions, no jurisdiction in the UK recognizes the concept of a true merger or fusion of the two companies. That is, Company A’s entire business and related assets and liabilities are legally transferred together with Company A to Company B, and then cease to exist. Similarly, in Spain most transactions consist of stock purchases or business and asset purchases, but may also consist of “true” mergers. In both countries, the choice of structure depends on: Characteristics of the assets included in the underlying business. For example, transferring individual contracts or licenses used in a business can be time consuming, and acquiring contracts and licenses by purchasing stock in the target company can be quicker and easier (subject to change of control). limited of course). How much the buyer can do due diligence – Business and asset transactions can be less risky than equity transactions or mergers/convergence where the buyer does not have complete visibility into the liabilities covered. Tax considerations (see below). Taxes: Differences in tax regimes between the two countries mean that buyers and sellers may have different preferences in terms of acquisition structures. In addition to transaction-specific considerations, the following general factors may be involved: In the UK, sellers often prefer to dispose of shares for tax reasons. In smaller transactions, owner-manager sellers will generally prefer to sell shares in order to qualify for business asset disposal relief (formerly entrepreneurial relief) for capital gains tax. Lower lifetime gains per capita to 10%, rather than a 20% headline rate. A corporate seller may prefer to sell shares in order to qualify for a substantial shareholding exemption from corporate tax on the transaction rather than being subject to potential corporate tax on the sale of the asset. Similarly, the tax treatment of stock sales in Spain can be more favorable to sellers than business and property sales. Detailed tax structuring advice is required at the initial stage of any transaction in any country. Stamp duty or transfer tax can be an important consideration for buyers of businesses and businesses in the UK or Spain. While stamp duty is payable at a rate of 0.5% of the purchase price when acquiring shares in a UK company, stamp duty on the acquisition of a business depends on the nature of the assets on the balance sheet. Many asset classes (eg IP rights, goodwill and contracts) are not subject to stamp duty, but all immovable property (i.e. land and buildings) is subject to stamp duty land tax (or its Welsh or Scottish equivalent). Tax rates (depending on property value) are up to 5% in England, 6% in Wales and 12% in Scotland. In Spain, transfers of shares in unlisted companies are generally not subject to share transfer tax, but a notary fee of 0.25% to 2% (depending on the region of Spain) is levied on such transfers. For business and property transactions, a transfer tax of 4% (for personal property) and up to 8% is payable. With respect to stamp duty and transfer tax, a careful analysis is needed to determine whether stock trading or asset trading is cheaper. Employee counseling: Employee counseling requirements are similar in Spain and the UK. Generally in both countries, the acquisition of shares in a company (or shares in the parent company) does not trigger an employee consultation obligation unless there is a specific agreement with the employee or trade union. Acquisitions of businesses and assets in both countries create an obligation to inform personnel in all cases, but not when the purchaser is subject to layoffs, employee location changes or terms and conditions of employment. Merger control procedures: While the de facto merger control standards in the UK and Spain are somewhat similar, there are important procedural differences. In Spain, merger control notification is mandatory above a certain financial threshold, but in the UK, in most cases (see below) it is perfectly legal for the parties to complete the merger without action without notifying the authorities meeting the legal jurisdiction threshold of the merger. no see. prior permission. The practical effect of the British system is that the parties to the merger may decide to take the risk of not notifying the transaction, in the confidence that in most cases competition and market authorities will not investigate or approve the merger. , thus avoiding mandatory waiting periods that occur in many jurisdictions. However, when a CMA captures a trade through its own market intelligence activities or when a trade is notified to the CMA by a third party, it may call an already completed trade. A CMA may ultimately require a transaction to be “undone”. In Spain, the mandatory notification process is less flexible, but the mandatory nature eliminates some of the difficult discussions that sometimes occur in UK transactions, where sellers and buyers have differing views on whether or not to notify. The main exception to the UK’s voluntary notification regime is under the National Security Investments Act 2021, which provides for certain sectors where notification is mandatory (all those related to defense, technology, energy, telecommunications and transport). When the National Security Investment Act 2021 comes into force (possibly later this year), many share and asset acquisitions in the sector will need to be referred to the UK government for approval. The assessment is made with reference to the effect of the merger on UK national security rather than on traditional competition law grounds.

The above opinions are only general observations and may change frequently (particularly in the case of tax), so specific advice should be sought from appropriate UK or Spanish legal and tax advisors in relation to any transaction.

Lewis Silkin’s Spanish Desk works regularly with Spanish buyers on UK-focused M&A deals across a wide range of sectors, with a particular focus on creative and high-value manufacturing and engineering businesses. We will be happy to discuss any questions you may have about UK trading practices at an early stage in any discussions you may have regarding a possible UK acquisition.

