Strong US consumer spending and inflation numbers put the Fed in a tough spot





Consumer spending rises 0.8% in April Core PCE price index rises 0.4%; up 4.7% YoY Orders for basic capital goods rebounded 1.4%; deliveries up 0.5%

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April, boosting the economy’s second-quarter growth outlook, and inflation picked up, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again next month.

The growth picture was further brightened by more data from the Commerce Department on Friday, showing a surprise rebound last month in non-aircraft non-military capital goods orders, a closely watched indicator of business spending plans.

The reports added to the resilience of the labor market, a rebound in industrial production and an upturn in business activity by suggesting the economy was enjoying a spring recovery after hitting a speed bump in the first quarter. They also raised the odds of the US central bank raising rates in June.

Minutes of the Fed’s May 2-3 policy meeting, which were released on Wednesday, showed policymakers “generally agreed” that the need for further rate hikes “has become less certain.”

“Businesses and consumers agree that there are plenty of green sprouts to love in early spring and right now the economy is miles and miles from the cliffs of recession,” said said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. “Fed officials won’t be able to pause their rate hikes, it looks like demand is picking up and not slowing down like it’s supposed to when the Fed raises rates.”

Consumer spending jumped 0.8% last month after gaining 0.1% in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, to rise 0.4%.

Consumers increased their purchases of new light trucks and spent more on pharmaceuticals. Spending on goods rebounded 1.1% after two consecutive monthly declines.

Spending on services rose 0.7%, led by gains in financial services and insurance, health care, recreation, housing and utilities.

Adjusting for inflation, consumer spending jumped 0.5% after remaining flat in March.

A surge in consumer spending last month dampened economists’ expectations of a sharp slowdown this quarter. Although consumer spending accelerated to its fastest pace in nearly two years in the first quarter, much of the growth occurred in January. The sluggishness of February and March put consumer spending on a slower growth path heading into the second quarter.

Consumer spending is supported by strong wage gains in a tight labor market. Wages rose 0.5% after rising 0.3% in March. This helped push personal income up 0.4% after a 0.3% gain in March. Growth estimates for the second quarter are currently at an annualized rate of 2.9%. The economy grew at a pace of 1.3% in the first quarter.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar appreciated slightly against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed.

STRONG IMPORTS

[1/2] A shopping cart is seen at a supermarket in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/

Strong demand was underscored by another report from the Commerce Department showing that imports of goods rose 1.8% in April, mostly reflecting motor vehicles and consumer goods. But rising imports and a 5.5% decline in exports caused the goods trade deficit to widen 17.0% to $96.8 billion, a development that could hurt growth this quarter.

However, the current pace of consumer spending is unlikely to be sustained as Americans grow weary of inflation.

Government social benefits are also shrinking and most low-income households have exhausted savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The savings rate fell to 4.1% in April from 4.5% in March.

Credit has also become more expensive following 500 basis point rate hikes by the Fed since March 2022, when it launched its fastest campaign of monetary policy tightening since the 1980s to control inflation.

Banks are also tightening lending following recent turmoil in financial markets caused by the collapse of several US lenders.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index rose 0.4% in April after rising 0.1% in March. In the 12 months to April, the PCE price index rose 4.4% after rising 4.2% in March. Food prices remained unchanged, while the cost of energy goods and services jumped 0.7%.

Excluding the volatile components of food and energy, the PCE price index rose 0.4% after rising 0.3% in March. The so-called core PCE price index jumped 4.7% on an annual basis in April after gaining 4.6% in the 12 months to March. The Fed tracks PCE price indexes for its 2% inflation target.

Economists estimated that basic services excluding housing, closely watched by policymakers, rose 0.4% after rising 0.3% in March.

There was, however, encouraging news for Fed officials. Consumer inflation expectations over the next 12 months fell to a final value of 4.2% in May after hitting 4.5% earlier in the month, according to a survey from the University of Michigan. The five-year inflation outlook has eased to 3.1% from 3.2% in early May.

Financial markets saw a nearly 60% chance that the Fed would raise its key rate another 25 basis points at its June 13-14 meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. However, much will depend on reaching an agreement to raise the ceiling on public borrowing. Next Friday’s April jobs report as well as consumer price data will also be crucial.

“If the debt ceiling is resolved without doing too much damage to sentiment and the banking problems do not resurface, then the wide range of data so far could give rise to an interesting debate at next month’s meeting, even if we still think the Fed will leave rates unchanged,” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan in New York.

In a separate report, the Commerce Department said orders for non-military capital goods excluding aircraft jumped 1.4% last month after a 0.6% plunge in March, confusing economists who are concerned. expected a decline of 0.2%. Shipments of these so-called basic capital goods rebounded 0.5% after falling 0.2% in March.

“It supports a recovery in business investment,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide in New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao

