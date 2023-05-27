Reviews | US debt ceiling madness occurs amid strength





Comment this storyComment

The debt ceiling crisis in the United States is once again prompting the usual comments about the alleged dysfunction of the country. But the truth is that this unprovoked madness, causing self-inflicted wounds, is taking place against a backdrop of astonishing force.

The facts cannot be disputed. The United States has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic faster than any major economy in the world. As Bloombergs Matthew A. Winkler recently pointed out, unemployment is incredibly low. Gross domestic product growth has increased at three times the average rate under President Donald Trump, real incomes are rising, manufacturing is booming and inflation has fallen for 10 straight months. Even the budget deficit, which was 15.6% of GDP at the end of the Trump presidency, fell to 5.5% of GDP at the end of last year.

The image is even better when viewed more broadly. The United States remains the world leader in business, especially in advanced technologies. Researchers Sean Starrs and Stephen G. Brooks found that when looking at the world’s 2,000 largest companies, Chinese companies topped the global earnings share in just 11% of industries, but US companies ranked highest. first in 74% of sectors.

Or look at artificial intelligence, which most believe is the bold new frontier in technology that has the potential to shape all industries. American companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Google are producing the best applications on the market, and a host of other new start-ups are emerging. As Paul Scharre points out in a Foreign Affairs essay, of the top 15 institutions publishing deep learning research, 13 are US universities or corporate labs. Only one, Tsinghua University, is Chinese. He notes that while China publishes significantly more AI research than the United States, American papers are cited 70% more often. These US advantages are likely to grow significantly now that China has been blocked from advanced chips that are absolutely essential to the development and use of AI.

Follow the advice of Fareed Zakaria

Or think about finances. Despite the recent banking crisis, the largest US banks are now more dominant than they have ever been in the world. They have successfully passed rigorous stress tests and built up their capital reserves, which has allowed them to position themselves better than their European and Japanese counterparts. China’s state-owned banks are saddled with huge public debt and cannot operate in the open global financial system because doing so would almost certainly trigger a massive outflow of funds, as the Chinese people seek to move their money to safer places. . And despite many challenges and efforts to overthrow it, the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency (as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund recently stated), giving the United States a financial superpower. (I’m afraid we’re abusing it, which will trigger even more efforts to replace it. But there’s no denying that the dollar, for now, reigns supreme.)

A somewhat under-noticed development in recent years has been the rise of the United States as an energy powerhouse. Thanks to hydraulic fracturing and natural gas, the United States is now the world’s largest producer of liquid hydrocarbons. And as Jason Bordoff of Columbia University noted, the Americas’ ability to ship liquefied natural gas has made it an energy superpower, capable of supplying or cutting off power to countries around the world. Add to these traditional energy sources the dramatic rise of green energy, thanks to the Cut Inflation Act’s vast tax credits and incentives, and you get a picture of full energy capacity. really amazing.

The US military remains in a class of its own, far superior to that of its rivals in Russia or China. China is catching up with the United States, but the lead remains vast in many dimensions of the war. And in Ukraine, as noted by Republican Foreign Policy Advisor Kori Schake, the United States, at minimal cost and without American troops, is inflicting devastating damage on the Russian military. Washington is also transforming the Ukrainian army into the strongest fighting force in Europe by giving it another powerful ally. The great force multiplier of American power remains its alliances. The United States has more than 50 treaty allies; China has one (North Korea). And it has about 750 military bases of some kind in the world; China has one (in Djibouti).

I could go on. Unlike most wealthy countries, the United States has a large working-age cohort that will not shrink through immigration. We still welcome over one million legal immigrants per year on average. Both China and Russia face near-impossible-to-reverse population declines that will stunt their long-term growth.

Could it be just this backdrop of strength that allows politicians in Washington and the Republican Party in particular to engage in this crazy political theater? For most countries, the price to pay for playing games with one’s solvency would be high and severe, and it would act as a disciplinary mechanism. But in Washington, the country’s enduring strength has become a license for irresponsibility.

Popular Opinion Articles

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/05/26/america-supremacy-irresponsible-politics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos