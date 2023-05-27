International
The American government gives light
For centuries, lighthouses and their keepers have helped ships avoid disaster. Thanks to GPS, they are almost obsolete. But that doesn’t mean you still can’t live in one of these cherished structures and enjoy an airtight existence with great waterfront views: the US government donates several lighthouses and sells others.
The Associated Press reports that lighthouses in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania and other states are being auctioned off by the General Services Administration (GSA), which aims to get the structures into the hands of individuals or non-profit entities that can preserve them. The program is a result of the National Historic Lighthouses Preservation Act of 2000. Organized each year, the 2023 edition offers a record 10 lighthouses, six free and four at public auction.
The six toll-free are: Lynde Point Lighthouse in Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Little Mark Island and Monument in Harpswell, Maine; Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth (Woods Hole), Massachusetts; Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse in Erie, Pennsylvania; Plymouth/Gurnet Lighthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts; and Warwick Neck Light in Warwick, Rhode Island.
To qualify for a no-cost lighthouse, the receiving entity must be a federal, state, or local government agency or nonprofit or educational organization. The recipient must be able to pay the maintenance costs and open the lighthouse to the public for educational or recreational purposes.
For people who simply want to own a lighthouse privately, the GSA offers four: Penfield Reef Lighthouse in Fairfield, Connecticut; Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light in Chassell, Michigan; Stratford Shoal Light in East Setauket, New York; and Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light in Cleveland, Ohio.
Size may vary. Keweenaw Waterway, for example, is 68 feet high, with an interior space of 1,000 square feet. Penfield Reef is 51 feet high and 1568 square feet.
According to the GSA, previous headlight sales have ranged from $10,000 to nearly $1 million. About 70 lighthouses have been sold to the public since 2000. While past buyers have sometimes converted them into private residences, potential buyers shouldn’t get too deeply invested in romanticized notions. Virtually all require some sort of restoration, from painting to more extensive renovation, and most have no utilities. As you might expect, buying insurance can also be expensive.
Auctions begin in June.
