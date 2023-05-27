Elon Musks brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people





(AP) Elon Musks brain implant company Neuralink said it has gotten permission from U.S. regulators to start testing its device on people.

The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening but did not provide any details about a potential study, which was not listed in the US government’s clinical trials database.

Food and Drug Administration officials did not confirm or deny whether the agency had granted the approval, but press secretary Carly Kempler said in an email that the FDA acknowledges and understands that Musks’ company made the announcement.

Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking the nervous system to computers, efforts to help treat brain disorders, overcome brain injuries, and other applications.

Earlier this week, for example, Swiss researchers published research in the journal Nature describing an implant that restores communication between the brain and spinal cord to help a paralyzed man stand and walk naturally. There are more than 30 brain or spine computer interface trials underway, according to clinictrials.gov.

Musk, who also owns Twitter and is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said last December that his team was in the process of asking regulators to allow them to test the Neuralink device.

The device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires going directly into the brain. Musk said the first two applications in people would be trying to restore vision and trying to help people with little or no ability to work their muscles quickly to use digital devices. He also said he envisions brain signals could be linked to Neuralink devices in the spinal cord for someone with a broken neck.

After Musk gave a presentation late last year on the device, Rajesh Rao, co-director of the University of Washington’s Center for Neurotechnology, said he didn’t think Neuralink was ahead of the curve. other teams in terms of brain-computer interface achievements, but is quite ahead in terms of hardware in the devices.

It’s unclear how well this device or similar interfaces will ultimately work, or how secure they might be. The Neuralinks interface is considered an investigational device at this time, and clinical trials are designed to collect data on safety and effectiveness.

In its tweet this week, Neuralink said it was not yet recruiting participants for the study and would provide more information soon.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Science and Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox34.com/2023/05/26/elon-musks-brain-implant-company-neuralink-says-it-has-us-approval-begin-trials-people/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos