The public holiday weekend could see the hottest days so far with clear weather in the ‘majority’ of the UK | british news





Temperatures can reach highs of 24C this holiday weekend, making it the hottest day of the year so far with dry and sunny conditions for many.

The high pressure that has brought favorable conditions across the UK over the past few days is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week.

The highest temperature for 2023 was 23.4C in Cardiff on Monday.

UK Weather: Latest Sky News Forecast

Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson said highs of 24C are possible this weekend, but Britain doesn’t always see temperatures of 25C before June.

“The temperature should be closer to 24 degrees Celsius somewhere in south-east and west Wales this weekend, but the UK still hasn’t seen 25 degrees Celsius this year,” she said.

“If we don’t reach it before the end of May, it will be the ninth time since 1961 that the UK has not observed 25C in the first five months of the year.

“The last time it happened was 10 years ago.

“According to records, it was on July 13, 1972, when La Niña was weak, that Britain reached 25 degrees Celsius.”

But Met Office weather forecaster Simon Partridge said there are encouraging “hints of summer.”

Temperatures are likely to reach highs of 24C in southeast Wales and around the Bristol Channel on Saturday and Sunday, as well as temperatures in other parts of the UK reaching the high teens and early 20s.

“We’re getting there slowly,” Partidge said.

“It’s not that bad because it’s very rare to have such a dry, sunny day on a holiday weekend.”

Dry, sunny weather is expected with little rain throughout next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s chief weather forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “The jet stream over the north of England is blocking the unstable weather system and allowing high pressure to bring clear weather over most of the UK.”

“The high pressure’s current location means we’re seeing westerly drafts over Britain, which is a cooler direction than if the air was coming up from the south and from places like Spain or Africa.

“So we are unlikely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still reach the low 20s for many, especially in the south west and south Wales.”

“Next week is a semi-annual week for much of the country, and there are strong signs that high pressure will continue to dominate our weather,” said National Weather Service deputy forecaster Steven Keates.

“The exact location over the UK determines temperatures, wind directions and weather patterns, but mostly dry and sunny weather with little rain is likely to continue throughout next week.”

On the other hand, travel agencies are anticipating busy days on the road with long holidays and half-day holidays.

“We expect families to make the most of mostly sunny weather over the next few days,” said RAC spokesman Rod Dennis. “So we’re anticipating the busiest end-of-May holiday since before the pandemic.”

“Day trips will be a big feature as well, with popular routes to the coast and countryside crowded over the next week and semi-annual period for much of the UK.

“Leaving early in the morning or delaying your trip until the evening is the best way to avoid the inevitable delay.”

