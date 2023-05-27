US default could halt military paychecks, but the feds have a solution





Active duty troops, reservists, civilian employees and Department of Defense contractors may not have to go without pay if an ongoing political fight in Washington, D.C. leads to a default in the payment of the American debt – if they agree to receive their wages directly deposited in the Navy Federal Credit Union, ie.

President Biden and House Republicans are vying for a deal to raise the government’s debt ceiling and avoid a possible default on June 1, which could disrupt the issuance of military paychecks. If they can’t reach an agreement, Navy Federal will offer its members interest-free loans to help bridge the gap, the credit union announced Friday.

Debt ceiling or debt limit refers to the amount of money the federal government can borrow to pay its bills.

Navy Federal provided interest-free loans during government shutdowns in 2011, 2013 and 2018-19, according to its press release announcing the Paycheck Assistance Program.

Here’s how it works:

To qualify, a federal Navy member’s paycheck must come directly from the federal government via direct deposit and must be affected by the default. Preferably no later than the day before the member’s scheduled payment date, but up to three days after, the member must register to receive a loan in advance of the salary due. Loan amounts are determined in $500 increments. If the members last paycheck was $1,001 – $1,500, for example, the member will receive a loan of $1,000. If the last check was for $2,501 to $3,000, the loan will be $2,500. Once direct deposits resume, Navy Federal will automatically deduct the loan amount for repayment.

For customers who do not meet the eligibility requirements, further assistance may be available by consulting with a member services representative, according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, USAA — a primary competitor to Navy Federal — hopes lawmakers can reach a deal, but is monitoring this issue and stands ready to help our members in the event of a default, the bank said in an emailed statement. mail to Military.com.

The president and Republicans reportedly hoped to reach a deal this weekend that would raise the debt ceiling and cut federal spending, according to The Associated Press.

In a letter to members of Congress sent on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that without an agreement to raise or suspend the US debt ceiling, the federal government may not be able to pay all of its bills as soon as the 1st June.

Yellen cited past debt limit impasses, saying they hurt business and consumer confidence, borrowing costs for taxpayers and the country’s credit rating.

If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, it would cause serious hardship for American families, hurt our position as a global leader, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests, Yellen said in the letter.

