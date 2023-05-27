New Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana 2023 Review





verdict

PanAmericana is a sweet spot in the Amarok range. Because it is still a top-spec model that qualifies for commercial vehicles. The smooth V6 diesel powertrain will appeal to users who need a serious towing vehicle, and the interior has the sumptuous luxury you get from a Touareg. However, as the Ford Ranger offers the same capabilities but more variety of models, the Amarok will be out of the sales race.

It’s been a while, but the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok is finally here and we spend some time behind the wheel of the newcomer on British roads.

The new model marks the latest fruit of collaboration between VW and Ford. The partnership has already seen the Caddy Life MPV rebranded as the Ford Tourneo Connect, and Ford’s new Explorer electric SUV will utilize VW’s MEB platform. As for the Amaroks, they share the foundation with the Ford Ranger, including the engine, suspension, transmission and electronics, but from the outside, there are some differences in design.

The Amarok features square wheel arches and a front end that gives off the familiar VW face, while at the rear a large, flat Amarok branded tailgate flanks the C-shaped tail lights. The PanAmericana powered here features dark exterior trim, black 18-inch alloys and matte black roll hoops, making it stand out as a lifestyle version of an already luxury truck. One thing that hasn’t changed is the load bed. It measures almost square, measuring 1.62m long, 1.58m wide and 1.22m wide between the wheel arches.

Inside, there’s plenty of leather and luxe metal trim, and the portrait-oriented 12-inch touchscreen is from the Ranger, but it runs VW’s software and graphics, so it doesn’t look like the system you bought.

more reviews

Car Group TestsIn-Depth ReviewsRoad TestsUsed Car Tests

Kits include wireless phone charging and connectivity, heated and electrically adjustable front seats and a Harman Kardon sound system. Passenger space is also improved over the previous generation Amarok, with decent room in the rear.

Equipped with selectable all-wheel drive, the truck differential and AWD system are automatically set to match conditions. The PanAmericana is the only version of the Amarok to come with a rear differential lock available in other specs as part of an option pack. However, this is only necessary in the most extreme conditions as the Amarok feels like it barely breaks a sweat when handling the rough stuff.

The Amarok in PanAmericana trim comes exclusively with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel, and this engine doesn’t lack for power. It has 237bhp on tap and acceleration from a standstill is quite mind-bending in such a large machine. A powerful 600 Nm of torque is also available, which should lighten the towing task. The engine is aided by a Ford-supplied 10-speed automatic transmission that delivers smooth shifts and keeps the engine in the powerband most of the time, tripping only occasionally when accelerating.

On the road, the Amarok driving experience is almost as refined and cultured as a full-size SUV. Even at highway speeds, there’s not much wind or road noise, and the suspension still has a certain amount of fidget, but it’s a byproduct of the fact that the Amarok has to cope with heavy loads in the rear and larger bumps can thump. Through the frame this is a very smooth truck for the most part.

Surprisingly lightweight controls make the truck easy to steer. The elevated driving position offers good visibility, but like the Ranger, the Amarok has a tall bonnet that limits visibility straight ahead. Thankfully, all models in the Amarok lineup come standard with front parking sensors and emergency braking with pedestrian and bicyclist detection, giving you the confidence that your surroundings are pristine.

So while the Amarok is a pretty decent truck, it has a ranger-shaped elephant in the room. Given that the two models are closely related, it’s hard not to compare them, and they perform very similarly both on and off-road. But in terms of price, the Ranger is about $3,000 cheaper than the Amarok, and Ford offers several variants, from the base XL (available in single-cab form) to the high-performance Raptor.

If you look at the two as commercial vehicles, the difference in list price is insignificant since both are charged at the same flat rate of spot profit tax. It’s worth noting, however, that the top-spec Amarok Aventura is not suitable as a commercial vehicle as it lacks the all-important one-ton payload. That said, this PanAmericana version is a top-spec works car, so it’ll be interesting to see how the new lineup fares while the last Amarok sells in bulk in its top trim level.

Model: Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 TDI PanAmericana Price: 47,255 (excluding VAT) Engine: 3.0 liter V6 turbodiesel Output/Torque: 237 bhp/600 Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic, low-speed all-wheel drive with diff lock0-62/top spd: 9.0 sec/112 mph Economy/CO2:28.0mpg/265g/kmLoad/Towing:1,022kg/3,500kgFor Sale:Current

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/volkswagen/amarok/359324/new-volkswagen-amarok-panamericana-2023-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos