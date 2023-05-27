Sir Mike Wigston said that Russia’s defeat in Ukraine posed a danger to Britain.





Western governments were shocked by Russia’s development of long-range precision weapons that had demonstrated the ability to strike targets hundreds of miles away in Ukraine. Some were supplied by Iran.

Russia is using Kh-47M2 Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, which the Kremlin has said is unstoppable.

That claim was proven false after many were shot down by US-supplied Patriot air defense missiles, but Western governments remain uneasy about Russia’s missile capabilities.

Germany-led NATO countries responded last year by establishing the European Skyshield Initiative to build a continent-wide air and missile defense system.

Sir Mike said Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine confirmed other lessons for Western armies.

The ubiquitous control of air that we enjoyed in modern times [is] He said the sophistication of ground-based air defense systems is something we can no longer rely on.

New lessons demonstrate the undisputed usefulness of drones. one-way attack drone; used for reconnaissance; used for overwhelming air defense; Confusion about cheating.

Swarming drones are undoubtedly a feature of the battlefield of the future.

RAF ‘made mistakes on diversity and inclusion policy’

Dominic Nichols

Air Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, who spent his entire life in the Royal Air Force, could be forgiven for looking back to the past to highlight his past successes.

Far from it. Instead, Sir Mike was quick to warn you of the dangers of attempting to discover your heritage when you walk out the door.

What he showed in a conversation with The Telegraph ahead of his retirement next month was the future of the RAF.

But he was also willing to reflect on the clouds that covered the sky during his tenure.

Under his watch, the RAF has been on track with its diversity and inclusion agenda.

He acknowledged that mistakes had been made in the process of recruiting and selecting personnel for the minority representative group.

“We are committed to addressing the intractable problem of lack of diversity in services,” he said.

At the end of last year, of the RAF’s 1,500 pilots, 30 were women and about 10 were minorities.

Of the 8,500 engineers, less than 2% were from ethnic minorities and 6% were women.

Only 3% of all RAFs are from ethnic minorities. Efforts to improve these numbers and meet the Air Chief of Staff’s goal of having a 40 percent female and 20 percent minority workforce by 2030 have been slow.

A mistake led to the resignation of a senior executive in charge of recruitment and selection. Sir Mike described the result as regrettable.

One of the mistakes we made was that those aspirational goals were filtered into personal goals for the year that people found nearly impossible to achieve.

It put unbearable pressure on them and I apologized to the recruitment and selection organization.

These episodes and the media critiques they drew were personally hard on me, he said.

He said it was natural for him to feel responsible because he was leading an organization, but he was no different than anyone else in a uniform.

The resilience that comes from being a relentless optimist takes you a long way when you are in this position.

‘The bullying is too much’

Sir Mike also sets out to address issues he deems inappropriate. [and] unacceptable behavior.

He said there were many things he wanted to change and modernize when he started the job four years ago.

As he started working, he felt there was too much bullying, bullying and discrimination going on, and he added: appears to be taking place.

Disciplinary issues and accusations of toxic leadership in the Red Arrows display team, service pin-up outfits and major instruments of British soft power dogged Sir Mike’s tenure.

He said that when he was informed of his inappropriate behavior at Red Arrows, he was outraged beyond anger. People have been harmed.

He said the firing and other disciplinary actions sent a very clear signal to the entire service. It doesn’t matter which part of the organization you are, whether you are an elite display team or you are a mediocre file in a battalion. These actions have no place in our Air Force in 2023.

Our discussion of a man who was clearly relieved by the decision he had made, but was nonetheless impatient to get to the future unless radical new programs and ideas took hold now, and perhaps a little worried that the RAF could be left out of it. A thread flowed through it. .

In modern times, the ubiquitous air control that we have enjoyed for many years with the United States and our allies in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya is something we can no longer rely on because of ground sophistication. based air defense system, he said.

He added that new lessons learned from Ukraine show the clear utility of drones. drones used for reconnaissance; used for overwhelming air defense; Confusion about cheating.

Swarming drones are undoubtedly a feature of the battlefield of the future.

Many of the aircraft and systems we successfully operate today are the result of decisions made 20 years ago. I owe the same to my successors twenty years from now.

Painting a markedly different picture of the RAF in the future, he pointed to a recent decision to reorganize the frontline aircraft fleet.

Gone are the beloved squadrons of Hercules transports affectionately known as the Tornado, Sentinel and Fat Albert.

New arrivals include the F-35 stealth fighter, the A400M that did a great job in the Sudan evacuation, and the Poseidon submarine hunter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/26/russia-poses-danger-to-uk-sir-mike-wigston-raf/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos