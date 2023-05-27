UK fisheries get green light to hire more overseas workers





Ministers have quietly agreed to allow more overseas workers to join the British fishing industry, which is struggling with labor shortages and post-Brexit export restrictions.

Share fishermen, trawl captains and deckhands on large fishing boats will be added to the government’s list of jobs in short supply, allowing British employers to pay overseas workers around 80 per cent of their regular wages in certain industries.

The move comes after ministers agreed in March that more overseas workers could join the UK construction industry. Other sectors, including retail and hospitality, are lobbying to be added to the home office shortfall list.

Ministers have accepted the need to continue allowing skilled overseas workers into the UK despite Conservative backlash against high levels of net immigration. The total population hit 606,000 in 2022, matching Sheffield’s population.

Opening Britain’s doors to more overseas fishermen is a tacit recognition that Brexit has failed to spark the boom in the sector that Boris Johnson and other secessionists had promised during the 2016 referendum.

Johnson was accused of selling the industry, despite claiming Britain would be able to catch and eat huge amounts of additional fish during negotiations with the EU over fishing rights that formed part of the 2020 trade deal. .

Mike Cohen, head of the National Federation of Fishermens Organizations, a trade group representing fishermen in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, said promises had not been made. We still don’t behave like independent countries like other coastal countries. France holds most of its cod quota in the English Channel.

Tight profits forced fishing boat captains to lower their wages, and few British workers wanted to work in cramped and harsh conditions.

Aoife Martin, director of operations for Seafish, the public body that supports the UK seafood industry, said the fishing industry is not perceived as the best place to work. The dependence on foreign labor is increasing.

According to Seafish, around 30% of all fishing crews in the UK come from abroad. They are usually recruited from the Philippines or Ghana, countries with strong sailing traditions.

Cohen said he wanted to hire locals, but found it difficult to find enough people.

While the industry has welcomed the addition of fishermen to the list of tribal occupations, hurdles remain in addressing the manpower shortage.

Alistair Carmichael, a Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, said Immigration Minister Robert Jenricks’ refusal to lower the required English proficiency standards made an absolutely pointless move for the fishing industry.

Jenrick said on Tuesday that looser rules for hiring workers in the fishing sector from abroad are part of a comprehensive package of assistance to ensure the industry fully benefits from fish in British waters.

In 2021, the government announced a UK 100 million seafood fund to support the industry after access to key EU markets was disrupted by new checks and paperwork.

Moving seafood from the UK to the EU used to take 1-2 days, but now it takes 2-3 days, Martin said. This is a very big problem, for example, when trying to export very valuable live fish and shellfish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5a438a26-4046-4df6-b4e1-b49af82cfbe0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

