US now has until June 5 to act on debt ceiling, says Yellen





WASHINGTON The United States has a few days longer than expected before it runs out of money, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter Friday afternoon.

The new deadline to act or risk breaching the debt ceiling is June 5, Yellen said, setting a hard deadline for the first time. She had previously been less specific, saying the breach could happen “potentially as early as June 1”.

The Treasury Department reached the legal borrowing limit in January and has since used extraordinary measures to pay the country’s bills.

Based on the most recent data available, we now estimate that the Treasury will not have enough resources to meet government obligations if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling by June 5. , Yellen wrote to congressional leaders.

The letter comes as Republican White House and White House negotiators have yet to reach an agreement. That gives the negotiating teams a modest reprieve as they remain stuck on several issues in the talks, including work requirements and how to manage federal spending in the years ahead.

The two sides sorted out their differences on spending levels. But a major obstacle is the Republican demand to impose stricter work requirements on Americans to receive federal benefits like SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, two sources familiar with the talks said.

Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, who is leading the negotiations for House Republicans, said it was entirely appropriate that an older group of able-bodied Americans without dependents be subject to work requirements so to get federal aid.

The White House has been very tough on this issue, Graves told reporters. And I’ll tell you, it’s critical.

Democrats say work requirements already exist for federal programs and argue that stricter policies would create more bureaucracy and throw out eligible Americans who do not complete paperwork properly, and that work requirements have little impact on unemployment.

Graves said he spoke with White House negotiator Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, on Friday and the two sides continued to have a very candid conversation about how to move forward. move forward if they could get together. and finally get a deal.

The two sides are also discussing the withdrawal of unspent Covid relief funds and the revision of permits for infrastructure and energy projects as part of an agreement.

The White House is pushing for a two-year debt limit extension in any deal, three sources familiar with the talks said, but GOP leaders have not publicly said whether they would agree to that.

Progress is being made, a source familiar with the talks said on Friday. Don’t think it’s likely today, but we were close. Yellen pleaded with Congress to act quickly.

“We have learned from past debt limit stalemates that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States,” she wrote.

“In fact, we have already seen Treasury borrowing costs increase dramatically for securities maturing in early June. If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, it would cause serious hardship for American families, hurt our position as a global leader and would raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.”

sahil kapoor

Kate Santaliz

Liz Brown-Kaiser and Alexandra Bacallao contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/us-now-june-5-act-debt-ceiling-yellen-says-rcna86503 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos