Travelers wait in long lines at major UK airports after e-passport gates fail | air transport





Passengers arriving at major UK airports at the start of the public holiday weekend faced lengthy delays due to e-passport gate issues.

Travelers expressed outrage on social media after waiting in line for hours at several airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick, because passports were checked by hand instead of automated machines.

On Saturday afternoon, an Interior Department spokesperson said Friday’s outage began due to IT issues that have since been addressed.

A spokesperson said they could confirm that all e-gates are now functioning normally, following a technical border system glitch affecting e-gate arrivals into the UK. We would like to thank the staff for their patience and efforts to resolve the issue with the affected travelers.

Millions of people are expected to travel this weekend as the semi-annual period in the UK begins.

Delays at some of Britain’s biggest airports have affected thousands of passengers, with some passing out from overheating in the hot weather, and there have been reports of water being distributed to those waiting for extended periods of time.

A passenger arriving from Frankfurt said her passport was denied at the electronic gate while waiting in line at Heathrow. Standing in line for almost an hour to enter our country with a British passport, David Steward wrote on Twitter.

Another traveler posted a photo of a crowded line at Gatwicks passport control at 2am on a Saturday. unbelievable. Welcome to modern England. And, of course, the air conditioning is off, so it’s stiflingly hot, writes Chris O’hara.

A passenger arriving at Heathrow posted on Twitter: You just landed on a scene of total chaos. 2 hour queue to get to the actual queue. The gate is broken.

Another arriving at Heathrow described it as the mother of queues.

Returning from Dubai overnight to the mother of this queue. Manual passport check due to national outage of border control machines. Paying extra for the privilege of traveling via @HeathrowAirport pic.twitter.com/pcPCkoxdVy makes it even more ridiculous.

— Rina Tayara (@FabLoulou) May 27, 2023

Across UK airports, e-passport gates will replace border officers, allowing travelers to scan their passports and use facial recognition technology to speed up entry, easing airport queues for UK citizens and those from the EU.

Travelers from Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States, as well as those with a biometric identification symbol in their passport, can enter through the electronic gate.

A Gatwick spokeswoman said the problem started on Friday evening, but the line diminished by Saturday morning. He said: Some passengers may experience delays at immigration due to nationwide issues with British Border Guard e-gates.

Our staff works with British Border Protection who operate passport control, including electronic gates, to provide assistance to passengers where needed.

A Heathrow spokesperson said in a tweet Saturday morning: This issue is affecting multiple arrivals and is not limited to Heathrow.

Our team is working closely with Border Patrol to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we are deploying additional colleagues to manage the queue and provide passenger welfare. We’re sorry for the impact on your passenger’s itinerary.

More than 175 flights were canceled on Friday due to a separate IT problem, affecting 20,000 British Airways passengers. Saturday morning service was impacted.

The disruption also affected ferry travel between Dover and Calais. This is because problems with the IT system of French passport control delayed their arrival in France.

Passengers queue through Dover in Kent. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Passengers were told to allow two hours for border control and check-in at the UK’s main passenger port.

The Port of Dover posted on Twitter Saturday night that queues had been cleared. Thank you for your patience as we catch up on previously addressed border control IT issues. Traffic now crosses the border and is handled just fine. The average waiting time for cars and buses is now 90 minutes.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said earlier Saturday that border guards had a strong plan in place to deploy officers to minimize disruption and waiting times.

Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tried to reach an agreement with the EU to allow British passport holders to use electronic gates when traveling to member states. The UK government is also introducing a similar system for non-UK travelers visiting the UK, Electronic Travel Authorization, which will come into effect this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/27/electronic-passport-gate-fault-causes-long-delays-at-major-uk-airports-epassport-egate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos