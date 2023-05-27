The collapse of passport gates at UK airports like Heathrow and Gatwick has resolved border guard confusion.





ITV News reporter Callum Watkinson provides an update on the airport shutdown.

Passengers returning to major UK airports experienced lengthy delays due to problems with e-passport gates.

Electronic gates at airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton and Newcastle airports, began experiencing problems Friday night, resulting in widespread outages across the country.

One traveler arriving in Gatwick tweeted: “3 hour delay. Flies to Gatwick instead of Heathrow without notice and now @Gatwick_Airport can’t handle anything.”

“A complete joke” was how another passenger described it.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain’s Richard Gaisford is embroiled in Heathrow credit troubles. @richardgaisford

Passengers are expressing their anger after having to wait in long lines due to a glitch in the system.

Chris Davey tweeted, “Total chaos of Gatwick Passport controls. All queues over an hour long are unserviceable due to computer gates. Whoever is in charge should be fired.”

Meanwhile, conditions at Heathrow Airport looked equally bleak Saturday morning as passengers posted photos of long lines on social media.

Lina Tayara said: “I returned from Dubai overnight to my mother in a queue. Apparently, manual passport check was required due to a national outage of border control machines.

“My plane landed at 6 am and there are still a lot of people in front of me and passport control is being done manually.”

A UK Home Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm that all e-Gates are in working order at this time, following a technical border system flaw that has affected the ability of e-Gates to reach the UK.

We would like to thank the staff for their patience and efforts to resolve the issue with the affected travelers.

Trouble couldn’t have come at a worse time, as this weekend is set to be one of the busiest weekends for airports and airlines since the pandemic.

It follows a separate IT issue at British Airways that affected 20,000 people on Friday and affected flights already taking off on Saturday.

The e-gate’s IT issue appears to be affecting airports across the country, where Stansted is sending this message at 1:00 AM.

Lina Tayara arrived at Heathrow Airport at 6am on Saturday and is experiencing a delay with one visible line. Source: Lina Tayara

“British Border Guard are currently experiencing power outages affecting electronic gates. There are not many queues at the moment, but this can lead to long waiting times. Our team is working with UKBF to support operations and minimize disruptions. Thank you for your patience.”

The automated electronic gate system is available for UK citizens and EU citizens aged 12 and over, as well as people from several other countries including Australia, Canada, USA, Japan and New Zealand.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson told ITV News: “Some passengers may be experiencing delays in immigration due to nationwide issues with UK Border Force e-gates.

Our staff works with British Border Protection who operate passport control including e-gates to provide assistance to passengers where needed.

Heathrow Airport tweeted: “We are aware of a nationwide issue affecting eGates operated by Border Guards.

“This issue is affecting multiple arrivals and is not unique to Heathrow.

“Our team is working closely with border guards to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we have additional colleagues on board to manage queues and provide passenger welfare. We apologize for the impact this has on passenger travel.”

Border guards said they had a robust plan to support passenger flow and minimize waiting times.

