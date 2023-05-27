Credit union ready to receive military aid if US defaults





In anticipation of a potential U.S. debt default, the Navy Federal Credit Union announced that it will offer a Paycheck Assistance Program to help service members and certain other credit union members if their salary issued by the Ministry of Defense is disturbed.

There is a lot of uncertainty about the effects of such an unprecedented event; military pay could be delayed or stopped altogether. The Treasury Department is expected to reach the current debt ceiling in early June unless lawmakers and the White House reach an agreement to raise the ceiling.

The Paycheck Assistance Program will provide member payroll advances, which will be treated as a 0% interest loan. The loan amount will be based on the most recent direct deposit to the account. The amount will not necessarily equal what the service member receives in net pay. There may be other options available for assistance.

Eligible individuals are all active duty military, guardsmen, and reservists, as well as DoD civilian employees and contractors whose pay is issued directly by the DoD.

Military retirees are not eligible for this program.

To be eligible for the Paycheck Assistance Program, members must have paycheck direct deposit set up with Navy Federal and they must enroll in the program through navyfederal.org, the Navy Federal mobile app, or by calling 888-842-6328. Program enrollment will be accepted up to three business days after the scheduled pay day. For more information on the requirements, visit the Navy Federals information page.

Given the potential for financial uncertainty associated with the debt cap, we want to provide our members with peace of mind, Pete Amstutz, senior vice president of savings and memberships at Navy Federal, said in a statement. .

Navy Federal has more than 12 million members worldwide and is open to all branches of service, including Coast Guard, veterans, civilians, and contractor personnel and their families.

As with some other military-affiliated banks and credit unions, Navy Federal offered similar programs during government shutdowns in 2011, 2013, and in 2018-19. The credit union has provided loans to nearly 20,000 members, totaling more than $50 million.

Those who may be affected by the debt crisis should check with their bank or credit union to see if similar programs will be offered.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for over 30 years, and co-authored a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book “A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families”. She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Florida and Athens, Georgia.

