Ministers call for ban on single-use e-cigarettes amid growing popularity among UK children | e-cigarette





Ministers are under mounting pressure to completely ban disposable e-cigarettes amid growing concerns about their growing popularity among children and that officials have little control over the fast-paced sector.

While selling e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18 is illegal, some experts suggest that 15% of 11-15 year olds use e-cigarettes. It is a heavily scented product, often packaged in bright colors.

The government’s request for evidence against vaping and young people in the UK is set to end on June 6, with action expected to crack down on the sale of illegal vapes, as well as the marketing and placement of relatively inexpensive single-use vapes. Among them, there has been a surge with young people.

One government official said the latter was of particular concern. They said: Some of the marketing and branding can look like a candy store, which is pretty awful.

Some health groups have expressed wider concerns about the government’s approach, with Health Secretary Neil O’Brien speaking last month to promote the use of e-cigarettes as a replacement for conventional tobacco products and an exchange plan to end a million-dollar plan. expressed. We are offering a free vaping starter kit to smokers in the UK.

They note that the relatively short history of e-cigarettes means that little is known about their long-term health effects, and the evidence for their efficacy as a smoking cessation method is similarly limited, prescribing e-cigarettes.

The most immediate battle is likely to be over disposable e-cigarettes, the product of choice for more than half of young people who currently use e-cigarettes.

It is understood that a series of health groups have submitted evidence to a government review calling for a full ban, while environmental groups are single-use plastics, nicotine and batteries containing lithium.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a ban on disposable e-cigarettes, but Labor has so far only asked for restrictions on marketing that appeals to children.

In an interview with ITV this morning, Sunak said: It seems to be aimed at children. It is nonsense. I don’t want my children to be seduced by these things.

Recent statistics from the NHS on e-cigarette use among children show that e-cigarette use among 11-15 year olds reached 9%, but the Royal College of Pediatricians and Child Health estimates that e-cigarette use could reach 15%. said there is. Studies have shown that adolescents who use e-cigarettes are three times more likely to smoke later than those who do not.

There is also concern that the types of disposable e-cigarettes favored by children are often illegal. Laboratory tests on e-cigarettes collected from a secondary school in Kidderminster showed that they contained high levels of lead, nickel and chromium.

Daisy Cooper said ministers did not appear to be concerned about the threat to children posed by e-cigarettes. A Lib Dems health spokesperson said: We need stronger regulations on e-cigarettes, such as age warnings on packets, stopping ads like toys aimed at children, and banning the sale of disposable e-cigarettes and free samples. Governments should do everything they can now to reduce children’s easy access to vaping.

In a speech introducing the demand for evidence, O’Brien said that vaping is a double-edged sword, putting children at risk for nicotine addiction, but that vaping is far less harmful than smoking and helps people quit smoking. Especially with additional support.

A spokesperson for the UK Vaping Industry Association said they wanted more government action to discourage children from buying vapes, but opposed banning single-use devices. There is a much more effective way to address the issues surrounding youth access that does not ban the category of vaping, a measure that will again increase smoking rates and cause more deaths and costs to society, they said.

“Selling e-cigarettes to children is already illegal and we are exploring additional avenues to address youth e-cigarettes through the newly launched evidence request,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said. We also recently announced a new 3M-backed Illegal Vape Squad to remove illegal products from shelves and prevent them from crossing borders.

