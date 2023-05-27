Fixer-Uppers with a view of the waterfront: the United States unloads its headlights





Are you looking for a place with a view of the seafront? The government might have a deal for you.

The General Services Administration said Friday it is giving away six lighthouses to nonprofits or government agencies that promise to maintain them, and plans to sell four more to the public at auction.

The lighthouses are found on some of the most scenic waters in New England and the Midwest. But aspiring lighthouse keepers must be prepared to carry out repair work before living out their 19th-century maritime fantasies.

Many majestic beacons, once vital to protecting sailors from reefs and rocky shores, have fallen into oblivion and disrepair as navigation technology has advanced into the GPS era.

Some are only accessible by boat, like the Stratford Shoal Light, perched on a submerged reef in the middle of Long Island Sound, midway between the New York and Connecticut coasts, and the 51-foot-tall octagonal Penfield Reef Lighthouse. high off Fairfield, Conn., which includes a two-story house with caretaker’s quarters.

Also available for auction are the 68-foot-tall Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light, in Chassell, Michigan, which opened in 1919 and marks the south end of the Portage River, and the of Cleveland Harbor West Pier at the entrance to Cleveland Harbor. , overlooking the rooftops of this city.

They are such unusual reflections of our history that it takes a certain type of person to want to be part of them, GSA administrator Robin Carnahan said in an interview Friday.

In addition to the four lighthouses up for auction, six lighthouses were donated free to local, state, and federal agencies, nonprofits, educational groups, and community development organizations who have the money to maintain them and who promise to make them available. to the public at reasonable times and under reasonable conditions, the GSA said.

These are: Lynde Point Lighthouse in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Nobska Lighthouse in Woods Hole, Mass., Plymouth Lighthouse (Gurnet) in Plymouth, Mass., Warwick Neck Light in Warwick, RI, The Island Little Mark and Monument in Harpswell, Maine, and the Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse in Erie, Pennsylvania. The initial bid phase for the Erie lighthouse recently closed, the GSA said.

Since Congress passed legislation authorizing the government to transfer ownership of lighthouses in 2000, more than 150 have been transferred to new owners, 81 of which have been turned over to state, local and nonprofit agencies and about 70 were sold at auction.

Auction prices ranged from $10,000 to $933,888, according to the GSA

Sheila Consaul, a communications consultant in Washington, D.C., bought the Fairport Harbor West lighthouse in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, for around $71,000 at a 2011 GSA auction, and converted it into a residence of summer.

The red-and-white Ms. Consauls Lighthouse, which was built on Lake Erie in 1925, is still an aid to navigation, with a solar-powered beacon maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard and a weather station maintained by the National Weather Service , she said.

I think my favorite part is saving such an icon,” Consaul said. It has everything a nice summer house on the water would have, but it’s just so sentimental for so many people in these small towns they’re in.

She, however, cautioned potential bidders to consider that many lighthouses lack basic utilities and have been built in remote locations that are not easily accessible to contractors. She said it took her nine years to install running water in her lighthouse.

Still, the very long trip was worth it, Ms. Consaul said. She said she likes to invite people in the community to see inside, watch the sunset and gaze at the stars.

There are incredibly incredible sights, as well as story and intrigue, she said. All of those things people think about headlights are true.

