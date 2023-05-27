Russia in the United States: No Lectures on Nuclear Weapons Deployments | Russo-Ukrainian War





The Russian Embassy calls US criticism of Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus hypocritical, saying that before blaming others, Washington could use some soul-searching.

Russia has dismissed US President Joe Biden’s criticism of Moscow’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying Washington has done the same for decades across Europe.

Russia said on Thursday it was moving forward with the first deployment of such weapons outside its borders since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the weapons were already on the move.

Biden said on Friday he had an extremely negative reaction to reports that Russia had continued the deployment in Belarus.

It is the sovereign right of Russia and Belarus to ensure their security by whatever means we deem necessary amid a full-scale Hybrid War unleashed by Washington against us, the Russian Embassy in the States has said. United in a statement.

The actions we are taking are fully consistent with our international legal obligations.

Tactical nuclear weapons are used for tactical gains on the battlefield and generally have a lower yield than strategic nuclear weapons designed to destroy American, European or Russian cities.

The Russian Embassy called the US criticism of Moscow’s deployment hypocritical, saying that before blaming others, Washington could use some soul-searching.

The United States has for decades maintained a vast arsenal of its nuclear weapons in Europe. With its NATO allies, it participates in nuclear sharing agreements and trains in scenarios for the use of nuclear weapons against our country.

cold war redux

The United States has said the world faces the gravest nuclear danger since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 due to President Vladimir Putin’s remarks during the conflict in Ukraine, but Moscow says its position has been misinterpreted .

Putin, who framed the war in Ukraine as a battle for Russia’s survival against an aggressive West, has repeatedly warned that Russia, which has more nuclear weapons than any other country, will use any means to to defend oneself.

The United States has deployed nuclear weapons in Western Europe since US President Dwight D Eisenhower authorized their deployment during the Cold War to counter the perceived threat from the Soviet Union. The first American nuclear weapons in Europe were deployed in Britain in 1954.

Much of the detail on the current US deployment is classified, although the Federation of American Scientists says the US has 100 B61 tactical nuclear weapons deployed in Europe in Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands. Down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/27/russia-to-us-no-lectures-on-nuclear-weapon-deployments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos