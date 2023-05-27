UK ministers fight bitter battle to stop revealing Covid secrets | boris johnson





Ministers have only days to decide whether to take the extraordinary step of launching legal action against the Covid investigation as part of the battle to keep sensitive messages from dignitaries, including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, secret.

With only 48 hours left before the deadline to deliver unmodified messages and memos between Johnson and his ministers, the Observer understands the government’s adamant refusal to release data this weekend.

Legal sources say there are only days left to start legal action to nullify the request of Heather Hallett, a former Court of Appeals judge and chair of the inquiry. Failure to follow her own orders, she warned, would amount to a criminal offense that could result in her fines or jail time.

With the first public hearing just over two weeks away, this battle is considered critical to shaping the investigation. You will see prominent Tories from the past 13 years in government, including David Cameron and George Osborne, interrogate the measures taken to prepare for the pandemic and the impact of austerity on the resilience of the NHS. Lawyers for the investigation revealed that they hit the net tightly.

The Observer understands that the Cabinet Office continues to assert that the investigation does not have the authority to compel the Cabinet Office to submit unmodified material it deems manifestly inappropriate. The legal team argues that disclosure will hamper future policy discussions and set a harmful precedent. Citing human rights and data protection laws.

But dignitaries are already warning that no challenge will succeed. Former Conservative Attorney General Dominic Grieve said “they should hand over her material or initiate a judicial review process on the grounds that her request is unreasonable”. I think it would be a pretty short-lived homage if they showed up in court to claim it.

Seeing that Heather Hallett has been approved with a very high level of security, she [the material]? She will decide what is involved.

Lady Hallett warned that failure to follow her orders would constitute a criminal offense punishable by fines or imprisonment. Photo: Alicia Cantor/The Guardian

Former Labor Prime Minister Charles Falconer also told the Observer that he believed Lady Hallett would win without a doubt. He said the Cabinet, the heart of the government, is completely wrong to try to prevent the chief of the investigation committee from seeing the data. She is highly respected. She would not have insisted on this material unless she felt it was necessary. [The government] Respect her and her questions and don’t get in her way.

Correspondence involving more than 40 top dignitaries in Johnson’s government is included in Hallett’s ruling. This includes Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, diaries and notebooks, as well as communications from former No 10 advisors Dominic Cummings, Liz Truss, then Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, then Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Cabinet Secretary Simon. example.

As Prime Minister during the pandemic, Sunak will be an important figure. We plan to thoroughly dig into his correspondence regarding the dining out plan. At the time, some experts were concerned that it would help spread Corona 19.

Judicial review of Hallett’s request must occur within 14 days of the judgment. Legal sources said they believed the government should submit the review by June 5, unless there are exceptional circumstances for a further delay.

The inquiry is likely to be so vast that it is expected to stop during the next general election, which could cause major problems for the Conservatives. A source close to the investigation said, “Given the political sensitivity of the matter before the investigation, the investigation will inevitably have to be suspended.”

A legal deadlock emerged shortly after new allegations emerged that Johnson may have violated lockout rules at Checkers. The assembly mentioned in his cabinet diary was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office. Johnson is already awaiting the outcome of the Congressional Privileges Committee on whether he misled MPs about the lockdown gathering.

A furious Johnson rejected the latest allegations as complete nonsense. It was ludicrous, he said, to hand over the carefully selected contents of my diary to the police and preferential committees without the basic common sense to ask what it was. None of them constitute rule breaking during Covid.

The battle between the investigation and the Cabinet Office has been going on behind closed doors for weeks. Under section 21 of the Inquiries Act of 2005, it was discovered that the inquiry had used material statutory powers to solicit unredacted documents. The Cabinet Office refused, arguing that only apparently irrelevant material had been removed and that the request for an investigation was illegal.

Hallett then ruled rejecting those complaints, arguing that the investigation should determine what could be involved. In an ominous development for the government, she said she had seen information about discussions between Johnson and his advisers about the Metropolitan Police’s enforcement of Covid regulations following the killing of Sarah Everard. She said the information was originally redacted.

The Cabinet Office said, “We are sticking to the position that we only need to hand over related materials to observers.” A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “We are doing our best to fulfill our obligations regarding the COVID-19 investigation.” So, over the past 11 months, we have spent a lot of time and effort supporting the investigation. We will continue to provide all relevant materials as required by law prior to proceeding.

A spokesperson for Johnson said: “We have and will continue to disclose all relevant materials about the investigation.

