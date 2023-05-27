US and EU allies rebuke Kosovo for escalating tensions with Serbia – POLITICO





Europe’s biggest economies and the United States have criticized Kosovo for escalating tensions with Serbia after Pristina used force to secure access to municipal buildings in the northern Balkan country near the border Serbian.

On Friday, police used tear gas in the town of Zvecan to disperse a crowd of ethnic Serbs trying to prevent a newly elected Albanian mayor from entering his building.

The violence triggered an immediate reaction from Serbia, whose President Aleksandr Vui placed his army on high alert and ordered military units to move closer to the border with Kosovo.

Washington was quick to condemn Pristina for using violence and worsening relations with Serbia. Tensions between the two countries have persisted since the brutal Balkan War in the late 1990s after Kosovo attempted to secede from Serbia. Kosovo gained independence in 2008, but many Serbs in the northern regions of the country still consider Belgrade their capital, complicating relations between neighboring countries.

The United States strongly condemns the actions of the Kosovo government to forcibly gain access to municipal buildings in northern Kosovo, actions it took against the advice of the United States and Kosovo’s European partners, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

These actions have sharply and unnecessarily escalated tensions, undermining our efforts to help normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia and will have consequences for our bilateral relations with Kosovo, he continued. We call on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to back down and on all parties to refrain from any further actions that may inflame tensions and foster conflict.

The United States also issued a joint statement with France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, reprimanding the actions of Kosovo authorities. They also expressed their concern over Serbia’s decision to raise the level of readiness of its armed forces on the border with Kosovo and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoiding inflammatory rhetoric.

Pickets in Zvecan were protesting the outcome of a poll in April that the Kosovo Serb majority had boycotted in four northern municipalities near the Serbian border because their calls for more autonomy had been ignored.

Local Serbs refuse to work with the four new mayors, who come from ethnic Albanian parties. Kosovo police accused ethnic Serbs of throwing rocks and attacking four of their vehicles and gunshots were also heard, according to Reuters.

NATO has urged talks between the two sides to settle the issue. We urge Kosovo’s institutions to immediately de-escalate and call on all parties to resolve the situation through dialogue, defense alliance spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in a tweet. The NATO Force in Kosovo remains vigilant and will ensure a safe and secure environment, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/us-eu-allies-scold-kosovo-for-escalating-tensions-serbia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos