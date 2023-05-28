One great UK stock to buy today, not Tesco or HSBC





I’m ready to add another top UK stock to my portfolio and will select it through an elimination process.

I want companies with low valuations and high returns. Although overlooked by the market, it has a strong underlying business. I’ve been fascinated by HSBC Holdings, an Asia-focused bank for a while, but it just didn’t fit my criteria.

not cheap enough

Trading at 9.96x earnings, the valuation looks reasonable, but it’s not as cheap as some. The stock offers a decent yield of 4.36%, but there are higher yields out there. In addition, the stock price rose 16.38% last year. I like the ones dropped for lack of a better word to give you a lower entry point and a higher chance of bounce.

Grocery giant Tesco is slightly more expensive at 12.02 times earnings, and its yield is solid at 4.14%, but not great. It rose 3.81% over 12 months. Like HSBC, you’re willing to buy, but you can’t buy everything there, so you have to choose.

Which brings me to the stocks I plan to buy. Aviva Insurance Company (LSE: AV) fits my criteria perfectly. Currently at 7.75%, it offers one of the 10 highest dividend yields on the FTSE 100. That’s a huge income rate.

However, it is cheaper than HSBC and Tesco and has a 2023 forward price/earnings valuation of just 7.54%. As if that wasn’t enough, Avivas stock has also been bad. It fell 7.98% from last year and 21.46% from five years ago.

Aviva’s declining stock price fascinates me for two reasons. First, I hate buying stocks behind strong runs because they usually arrive right at the end of it.

Second, Aviva didn’t just have a five-year decline in its stock price. There have been spikes and drops, and a person who bought three years ago would have risen 77.63%. It’s impossible to measure with certainty, but we hope you buy from one of the dips.

A few downsides to note

Buying stock involves risk. Aviva may be cheap, but it may be a value trap and the stock may not rebound. Dividends can be cut at any time, and high yielders are particularly vulnerable. Avivas faltered slightly, paying 35.53p per share in 2021, dropping to 16.76p in 2022 and then rebounding to 31p in 2023.

While Aviva’s premiums increased in the first quarter, its investment arm was hit by stock market volatility over the past 18 months. With everything from sticky inflation to the US debt ceiling weighing down stocks today, it may take time for the influx of investors to return.

I bought it today and it’s ok if recovery takes time. My reinvested dividends will pick up more stocks at today’s low prices and supercharge my equity when the recovery finally comes, as history shows always happens at some point.

HSBC and Tesco are on the watchlist to fill the recent SIPP transfer with FTSE 100 dividend stocks. But the Aviva looks like my next purchase.

