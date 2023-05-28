Biden and GOP reach tentative agreement to avoid default





WASHINGTON House Republicans reached a tentative agreement with the White House on Saturday night to address the nation’s borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic default on U.S. sovereign debt, Chairman Kevin McCarthy confirmed.

“We have reached an agreement in principle,” McCarthy said on Capitol Hill on Saturday. “We still have a lot of work to do, but I think this is an agreement in principle worthy of the American people.”

McCarthy said he spoke to President Joe Biden twice on Saturday about the plan. “I expect to finish drafting the bill, check with the White House, and speak to the president again tomorrow afternoon,” the California Republican said, “and then release the text tomorrow, and then to vote on on Wednesday.”

The deal “features historic spending cuts, back-to-back reforms that will lift people out of poverty and into the workforce, and curb government excesses,” McCarthy said. “There are no new taxes and no new government programs.”

Democrats did not immediately confirm or deny McCarthy’s description of the deal, which comes after more than a week of urgent talks between White House negotiators and House Republicans.

The announcement marked the start of a lobbying blitz by House and Senate leaders of both parties to convince their members to vote for the package, which will need to win enough votes in the GOP-controlled House and the Democratic Senate to increase US debt. cap in time to meet the June 5 deadline.

At least one senator, Utah Republican Mike Lee, has already threatened to use procedural maneuvers in the Senate to delay a debt ceiling bill as long as possible if he doesn’t like what he says. ‘it contains.

In the House, a 35-member ultraconservative group publicly pressured McCarthy to demand even more concessions from Democrats and “hold the line.” They, too, have indicated that they will not support a deal that they believe would give away too much.

The announcement of a deal surprised official Washington, where House and Senate members were out of town for Memorial Day. Biden left town on Friday to spend the weekend at Camp David.

The deal was all the more surprising in light of new Treasury Department guidelines on Friday afternoon, which identified June 5 as the date after which the government would no longer have the funds to meet its debt obligations to unless Congress raises the debt ceiling.

In announcing the June 5 date, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explained that the agency was expected to “make about $130 billion in payments and transfers” in the first two days of June. This “would leave the Treasury with an extremely low level of resources”.

The week of June 5, the Treasury will owe “approximately $92 billion in payments and transfers,” Yellen wrote in a public letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Unless the debt limit is raised in time and the government is allowed to borrow more, “our projected resources would be insufficient to meet all of these obligations.”

A vote to raise the debt ceiling does not authorize additional public spending. It simply allows the Treasury to meet obligations that have already been approved by Congress in the past, some of them decades ago.

Nonetheless, many Republicans have come to view the biennial vote to raise the debt ceiling as an opportunity to extract concessions from Democrats in exchange for their votes to avoid a default.

This time it was no different. Republicans have demanded that the White House accept a bill containing, at a minimum, basic cuts to government spending, new work requirements for public assistance, energy permit reform and the cancellation of government funding. unspent Covid emergency.

The White House initially balked at many of them, and negotiators have spent the past two weeks trying to hammer out a compromise that could garner enough support to pass in the House and Senate.

“It’s not over. We’re not over. But we’re in the window of being able to do that and we have to come to very tough terms in these closing hours,” said the GOP negotiator, Rep. Patrick McHenry from North Carolina. journalists late Friday afternoon.

McHenry said he appreciated Yellen’s additional guidance, calling the Treasury secretary a “principled woman” who had been “very respectful” of Republicans throughout the months of debt ceiling stalemate.

“In many ways, this is an answer to what House Republicans were asking about the X date. Now we know that, and that puts extra pressure on us.”

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

