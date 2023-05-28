There is one UK stock that I keep buying.





Image Source: Getty Images

It’s not hard to find doomsayers when it comes to the UK economy. But as an investor, I think it could provide me with an opportunity.

In fact, over the past year, I have repeatedly added one UK stock to my portfolio, despite a significant proportion of the naysayers.

household name

That UK stock is broadcaster ITV (LSE: ITV). The company has been present on television screens in millions of homes for decades, making it a national viewing staple.

However, as an investor, it is always important to remember that past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance.

So why did I add my holdings?

strong advertising demand

One of ITV’s risks, which ITV’s underperforming share price in recent years helps explain, is its reliance on the advertising market. The logic is that if companies cut marketing costs, it will lead to a decrease in sales and profits for broadcasters such as ITV.

In my opinion, there is some merit to this.

However, I think this bearish analysis also misses a few important points. Even if it falls, advertising spending will still be significant. The recession is probably temporary. Eventually, when the economy returns to strong growth and businesses are flooded with cash, I expect they will start spending more on advertising again.

I am a long term investor. Strong advertising demand is expected during that time frame.

studio business

Not only that, but ITV is more than just a trick pony.

In addition to being a broadcaster, we have built an infrastructure to feed other broadcasters. From studio space to production support, the business offers a range of services that enable companies like Netflix to bring their projects to market.

I think it’s an attractive business in itself. If it wasn’t part of ITV, I think investors would have appreciated this arm of the studio more. However, because it is included in a legacy TV broadcaster, we do not believe this business is attracting the value it deserves.

attractive valuation

However, despite its attractive nature, ITV remains an unloved British share.

It trades for a single-digit price-to-earnings ratio and has a dividend yield of over 6%. That seems like a compelling assessment to me.

A question arises. If these UK stocks are as attractive as I think, why are they so cheap?

The growth of digital competitors means that terrestrial TV’s heyday is over. This risks hurting ITV’s revenue and profits.

I see it as a risk. However, the business has been actively developing its digital footprint and so far it appears to be producing strong results.

Meanwhile, ITV’s studio business believes it can actually benefit, rather than suffer, from the proliferation of digital channels. Many people want to provide original content, but may lack the facilities to create it in-house.

I view ITV as a growth stock, but it looks like a value stock because of its stock price. So I bought it. If I have extra cash in the next few weeks, I plan to buy more ITV stock for my portfolio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2023/05/27/one-uk-share-i-keep-on-buying/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos