Biden says US debt ceiling deal ‘very close’ DW 5/27/2023





Democrats and Republicans appeared closer to an agreement on Saturday, in the latest attempt to end a stalemate over the U.S. debt ceiling limit.

President Joe Biden said a deal was ‘very close’, while Republican Congress Leader Kevin McCarthy acknowledged a deal was ‘not there yet’ but said he was confident he would stick to it. the latest near deadline proposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, June 5.

“Yes,” said the Speaker of the House. “I feel like we can do it. Really. I’m optimistic.”

If completed, the deal would include an agreement to extend the government’s borrowing authority for two years.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Friday that the United States could default on its debt obligations by June 5, slightly later than the June 1 date she had previously hinted at. apparently to give the negotiators time to reach a compromise.

Yellen again warned that inaction on the debt ceiling “would cause serious hardship.”

Why is a debt limit agreement necessary?

The clash in the US Congress was sparked when Republicans refused to vote to raise the country’s debt ceiling unless Democrats agreed to change their spending plans.

The debt ceiling and the budget are two separate bills, but almost every year any US government is very likely to borrow money. So getting regular (usually annual) Congressional approval to raise the debt ceiling is actually a prerequisite not just for executing the plans in a budget, but for the US government to function.

Since the Republicans control the House, their majority is required for the debt ceiling to be raised. President Joe Biden had for months ruled out negotiating the nation’s ability to pay the bills, despite observers warning it would prove inevitable, and eventually began talks with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with just weeks to resolve a problem that materialized early on. of the year.

If a deal is not reached, the US government says it will run out of money to pay its bills. This would raise the prospect of at least one technical failure on the part of the United States, which would likely have serious economic ramifications for the United States and would likely lead to more serious ripple effects in poorer countries.

Lack of work demands

Negotiators deliberated in the early hours of Saturday as talks stalled over Republican demands to impose tougher work requirements on Americans who receive food and other government aid.

The White House rejected the plan, calling the Republican proposals “cruel and senseless.”

The Biden administration has accused Republicans of endangering the country’s economy and more than 8 million jobs “unless they can take food out of the mouths of starving Americans.”

But Republicans shrugged off the criticism, with McCarthy telling reporters that “I don’t think it’s right for you to borrow money from China to pay able-bodied people with no dependents on the couch.”

As the three-day Memorial Day weekend began in the United States, Congress entered a 10-day recess, with Biden also leaving Washington for his retirement at Camp David and then his home in Delaware. But the two sides reportedly continued talks during this time.

Congress can return from recess earlier if the need arises; McCarthy said members would be given 24 hours’ notice if they were needed on Capitol Hill.

jcg/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Joe Biden cancels trip to Australia to tackle debt ceiling

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

