Chaos at British airports as border guard systems go down across the country





Problems with immigration electronic gates are affecting airports across the country. Photo: Social Media/Handouts

Border system issues have impacted arrivals in the UK ahead of the holiday weekend, causing disruption at several airports, the Home Office has confirmed.

A system issue appears to have affected the passport e-gate. This meant that passengers had to wait for manual passport control.

About 60-80% of passengers traveling usually pass through different e-gates depending on the airport.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are aware of issues with the national border system affecting entry into the UK.

We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimize disruption to travelers.

Social media posts appear to suggest the issue is affecting passengers from late Friday night.

One traveler arriving in Gatwick wrote online:

Another disgruntled passenger said: “There was total chaos at Gatwick passport control. I waited in line for over an hour at the computerized gates.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: “Some passengers may experience delays at immigration due to nationwide issues with UK Border Force e-gates.”

“Our staff is working with British Border Protection, who operate passport control, including electronic gates, to provide assistance to passengers where needed.”

Meanwhile, Stansted Airport has reported the same outages, also affecting electronic gates.

This comes after a number of British Airways customers lost holiday breaks and thousands of pounds amid travel disruptions caused by separate technical issues.

Complaints from British Airways customers on the final day ignited social media, following a torrent of travel chaos that began with unexplained IT issues in BA.

The cancellations, now extending into the second day, happen on the busiest day for British air travel since 2019 as the public holiday weekend approaches.

Meanwhile, queues at Dover are piling up as Brits gear up for bank holiday breaks with wait times of up to 60 minutes expected.

Queues have been built up at airports across the UK. photo: twitter

Approximately 16,000 passengers were affected by BA’s cancellations, as travel correspondents calculated that more than 150 flights were affected.

Anthony Knights, who had to fly to Berlin for a weekend trip with his wife, had to cancel all 1,800 weekend events.

He told LBC: “My wife and I were due to fly from London Heathrow to Berlin on Thursday over the long weekend and return on Monday the 29th.

“I planned a trip from September 2022 to celebrate my wife’s promotion and I was going to see Hans Zimmer’s world tour tonight and spend the rest of the weekend in Berlin.

“We rented a car and drove ~3.54 hours, depending on traffic, from our hometown of Plymouth to Heathrow.”

