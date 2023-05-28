Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland





Nap and Tipper Time CRS Level Stake Odds Piz Badile

Morning Star, Faringdon

14:45

big

+18.1

captain tom cat

Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker

15:55

Uttx

+16.75

El Pride

The Star, Jason Heavy

17:05

Uttx

+16.645

Tsunami

Norwich Evening News, Featured by Paddock

17:05

Uttx

+14.625

Castel Gandolfo

Racing Post, Postdata

15:35

will rise

+12.875

Bythesametoken

tutelar,

15:35

will rise

+12.75

Goldana

tipmantips.com, tipmantips

15:15

big

+12.75

kingswood

irish sun,

16:25

big

+11

Zigginstown King

Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow

14:40

font

+7.7

strike a pose

Racing Post, Punt

14:40

font

+5.82

drum roll

punterslounge.com, The Brigadier

16:25

big

+5.04

redeschamp

Racing Post, Spotlight

16:05

will rise

+3.292

lottery ticket

Island Fields, Lori Delagi

15:55

Uttx

+2.5

redeschamp

Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style

16:05

will rise

+2.318

Luxembourg

myracing.com,

14:45

big

+1.833

walk in clover

Sunday Mail, Rockavon

15:55

Uttx

+1.5

blow the budget

Daily Telegraph, Marlborough

14:50

Uttx

+0.485

Galata Bridge

sportinglife.com,

17:35

Uttx

+0.071

badeni

Weekender, Bak Tom

14:45

big

-0.084

satellite

Racing Post, The North

16:05

will rise

-0.425

lottery ticket

The Scotsman, Glendale

15:55

Uttx

-0.445

source

Racing Post, On the Nose

16:55

big

-0.762

Bythesametoken

The Daily Record, Gary Owen

15:35

will rise

-1.2

star kiss

Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt

17:25

big

-2

bay bridge

Racing Post, Newmarket

14:45

big

-2.126

Loon’s Call

Sun, Temple Gate

16:15

font

-2.9194

coy doddville

888 Sports, Steve Mullington

14:40

font

-3.366

bay bridge

Sheffield Star, Fortunatus

14:45

big

-4.107

honey girl

attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor

15:15

big

-4.5

pile

Sunday Telegraph, Whistler

15:10

font

-5.266

Tahira

Daily Post, Mercury

15:50

big

-5.523

claody flyer

Yorkshire Post, Duke

14:30

will rise

-5.973

badeni

Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan

14:45

big

-6.5

suggestion

Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot

15:15

big

-6.6004

Luxembourg

Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright

14:45

big

-7.5

redeschamp

Racing Post, Rated RP

16:05

will rise

-7.675

blue clover

East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride

14:50

Uttx

-8

Eagle’s Realm

Ipswich Star, Matt Foley

17:35

Uttx

-8

Judge Earl

D Express, Melissa Jones

15:25

Uttx

-8.973

captain tom cat

Irish Post, Carl Headley

15:55

Uttx

-12

Bythesametoken

The Times, Rob Wright

15:35

will rise

-12.546

panfaron dino

Racing Post, West Country

14:10

font

-12.5763

our friend mo

The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross

14:50

Uttx

-13.05

plot

I, John Freeman

15:50

big

-13.091

your country

Sunday Express,

14:10

font

-13.209

bay bridge

Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount

14:45

big

-13.567

bay bridge

Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan

14:45

big

-13.667

park hill dancer

Racing Post, Lambourn

16:30

Uttx

-14.75

hunter call

Daily Mirror, Newsboy

15:10

font

-15

pivotal trigger

Irish Herald, Ian Gofran

16:25

big

-15.75

Loon’s Call

mirror online,

16:15

font

-16.3504

Luxembourg

The Sun on Sunday, Sirius

14:45

big

-17.625

Sarsons Danger

Racing TV, Score

17:35

Uttx

-18.35

