US and China continue trade talks despite strained ties

Joe Bidens, China’s top trade official and commerce minister, held talks over economic and trade disputes, in the latest signs of half-hearted efforts to stabilize ties between the two superpowers.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Friday on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Detroit. She raised concerns about Beijing’s actions against US companies as well as its non-market approach to economics and trade policy, according to a statement from her office.

According to a statement from China’s Commerce Ministry, Wang highlighted Chinese concerns over Taiwan, Trump-era tariffs on US companies buying from China and Bidens’ Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade deal that excludes China. and focuses on infrastructure, supply chain resilience and clean energy.

The meeting took place five days after the US president predicted an imminent thaw in relations following the G7 summit. It also came a day after Wang held talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, in the first visit by a senior Chinese official to the U.S. capital since 2020.

Following Friday’s meeting, both parties stressed the need to keep communication channels open.

Earlier in May, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Vienna in a bid to stabilize relations.

Analysts are now calling on Washington and Beijing to seize a rare opportunity for high-level bilateral talks.

That includes the possibility of a new round of global warming talks between John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the climate envoys of the world’s two largest economies, who have previously pledged joint action on climate change despite strained ties. It is also hoped that Xi and Biden could meet at the Apec leaders’ summit in the United States in November.

Yet, with US-China relations at their lowest level in decades, efforts to improve diplomatic activities are struggling to make progress, with the two sides clashing over new restrictions on access to technology as well as over Xi’s support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

China last week ordered some of its infrastructure companies to stop buying from US chipmaker Micron, just hours after the G7 released its harshest criticism of Beijing.

On Wednesday, Xi met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing and called for deepening trade, economic and energy ties with Moscow, thwarting Western pressure to reduce support for Putin.

Also on Friday, the Justice Department unveiled charges against two Los Angeles residents for bribery and participation in a state-run scheme targeting US-based practitioners of Falun Gong, the religious movement banned in China.

The Justice Department continues to speak out against the Chinese government’s brazen attempts to carry out the transnational crackdown, this time through attempted bribery, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.

Additional reporting by James Politi in Washington and Maiqi Ding in Beijing

