Student may not wear Mexican and American flag sash at graduation, judge rules





A federal judge on Friday upheld a ruling barring a student from wearing a sash honoring her Mexican-American heritage to her graduation ceremony after the high school student sued her Colorado school district.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, attorneys for student Naomi Pea Villasano said the school principal’s secretary told her she couldn’t wear the belt because allow badges to open a lot of doors too.

Lawyers for Ms. Villasano, 18, wrote in the lawsuit that the belt is a reminder that not all Mexican Americans, including her parents, have the opportunity to graduate from high school and to take a graduation step.

They added, By wearing the sash, Naomi represents her family, her identity as a Mexican American and her culture on this important occasion.

The belt, designed in the style of a serape, was a gift from his older brother and depicts the American and Mexican flags. It has the words Class of 2023 embroidered on it.

In a phone call with Ms. Villasano’s sister-in-law, the principal of Grand Valley High School in Parachute, Colorado, about 200 miles west of Denver, reaffirmed that Ms. Villasano would not be allowed to wear his sash at graduation, but acknowledged that there was no written school or district policy regarding insignia worn on or over graduation gowns, the suit said.

Ms Villasano’s sister-in-law then called the superintendent, who said the district, Garfield County School District 16, did not allow flags to be displayed because it would open the door to a student wearing a pin of the Confederate flag or another flag. offend, says the suit.

Hoping to persuade district leaders to change their stance, Ms. Villasano attended a district board meeting this month.

I am 200% 100% American and 100% Mexican, she said in her remarks, according to the lawsuit. I was born in the United States but my parents are Mexican immigrants who came here for a better life.

Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which represents Ms Villasano, noted that the school had said it would allow other students to wear sashes celebrating their Native American or Pacific Islander heritage at the graduation. This, he said, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution.

The fact that there are so many cases like this should worry us all, he said.

Lawyers for Ms. Villasanos argued that wearing the sash at Saturday’s graduation ceremony was private speech protected by the First Amendment that warranted court intervention.

At a hearing in response to an emergency motion seeking permission to wear the belt, Judge Nina Y. Wang sided with the school district.

While it is true that many ceremonial items that complement the cap and gown are worn at the option of graduates, this court finds that in the context of the Grand Valley High Schools graduation ceremony , any such expression is subject to the discretion and supervision of the school districts. of course, Judge Wang wrote in her ruling.

In a statement, Ms Villasano said she was at a loss for words over the decision, adding that she was incredibly saddened not to be able to celebrate with her family as she wished.

The district said it was satisfied with the decision.

It’s not about a student’s ability to express pride in their culture and heritage, Superintendent Jennifer Baugh said in a statement. She and all of her classmates have an avenue for this expression by decorating their mortarboards on their gradation caps, including the appropriate nationalist endorsements.

Ms Villasanos’ case comes amid disputes elsewhere over what is protected by free speech at opening ceremonies.

In Oklahoma on Thursday, the state legislature overruled Gov. Kevin Stitts’ veto of a bill allowing students to wear Native American insignia during high school and college graduations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/27/us/colorado-student-mexican-flag-sash-graduation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos